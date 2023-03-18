Kelly scores in OT to lift No. 3 Terps to 14-13 victory over No. 1 Virginia





Next game: Penn state 3/25/2023 | 5 p.m BTN Maryland Sports Radio Network March 25 (Sat) / 5 p.m Penn state CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA In a battle between the last two teams to win the National Championship, Daniel Kelly scored for No. 3 Maryland in overtime to give the Terps a dramatic 14–13 win over No. 1 Virginia to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season. Maryland moved to 5-2 overall, while Virginia is now 6-1. In overtime, Brian Ruppel made three incredible saves to regain possession for the Terps, paving the way for Kelly’s exploits. The Terps had nine different scorers, with Jack Koras four goals in his career, earning him hat-tricks in four of his last five matches. Kelly and Brad Erksa each scored two goals. Erksa set up Kelly’s winner with 1:41 passed overtime for his third point of the game. Jack Brennan , Daniel Maltz , Owen Murphy , Eric Spanos , Eric Kolar And Luke Wierman also scored for Maryland, reflecting the well-rounded nature of the Terps offense. Brennan, Murphy, and Wierman also had assists for two-point games. Kolar’s goal was the first of his career. Virginia scored two goals in the last two minutes of regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime after Koras scored his fourth of the game to put the Terps ahead 13-11 with 2:40 left . Trailing 6-4 after halftime, Maryland exploded in the third quarter, moving into the top 10-9 with six goals. From there, the Terps were able to keep the lead thanks to more timely goals and important saves from Ruppel in the cage. RUPPEL THREE STOPS. INCREDIBLE. He is a @TerpsMLax FIRST year. pic.twitter.com/dyFlWI9xqU USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) March 18, 2023 Ruppel made 14 saves in the cage. Luke Wierman won 15 of 30 faceoffs and picked up eight groundballs. Ajax Zappitello had five groundballs and caused two turnovers while Brett Macar had four GBs and caused turnover. Pool Jan Geppert also forced two turnovers and grabbed three groundballs. Thomas McConvey had four goals and an assist for five points. Goaltender Matt Nunes made 16 saves for the Cavaliers. not!!! Winning Terps in OT!! #To be the best https://t.co/YjWO9hnQ1q pic.twitter.com/w9NEk9UYf2 Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 18, 2023 Abort the action The Terps came out of the gate offensively hot Daniel Kelly , Daniel Maltz And Jack Brennan all scored within the first six minutes to make it a 3–0 game. Virginia got one back before the end of the quarter to cut it to 3-1.

Virginia led 6-3 in the second quarter Eric Spanos goal cut the deficit to two, at 6-4, heading into the break.

Maryland exploded for six goals in the third quarter to make it 10-9 with 15 minutes remaining. Brad Erksa scored twice in the period, and Luke Wierman scored his first of the season.

After Koras and Eric Kolar scored to put the Terps up 12-9, Virginia answered with two goals to come back within one goal at 12-11, but Koras’ fourth of the day put the Terps up 13-11 with 2:40 left. But Virginia tied the game as Connor Shellenberger, and Thomas McConvey scored to tie the game with 1:18 left and sent it overtime.

Ruppel made those three clutch saves in the extra session and led Kelly’s winning goal off a feed from Erksa. Hat trick terps Maryland has now had a hat-trick in 64 straight games, dating back to February 2, 2019.

Jack Koras scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game. It was the fourth of his career all season as he finished with four goals. Jack Koras Hat trick!!! pic.twitter.com/sScnLqSLrd Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 18, 2023 Multi-Terps Update Koras’s four-goal performance was his 10th career multipoint game and fourth this season. He recorded his fourth hat-trick in the last five games, his first four this season.

Erksa scored two goals for the third time in his young career that he scored twice in a match. It is his fourth time in seven games that he has scored multiple points.

With two assists, Long had his 40th career multi-point game and 23rd career multi-assist game.

Brennan had a goal and an assist, marking his third straight game with multiple points. He has achieved that feat 14 times in his career.

Murphy had multiple points for the fifth time this season and the 16th time as a Terp.

Wierman, who scored his first goal this season, had his first multi-point game with a goal and an assist. It was the fifth time he had two or more points in a game. Update record book Luke Wierman moved to fourth in career groundballs with 267. He passed Jack Francis, who had 263 from 1980-83. Next up is Charlie Raffa, who had 274 between 2012 and 2015.

Wierman also now ranks fifth in career face-off wins with 499. He passed Raffa with 498 from 2012-15.

Kyle long moved to 28th in career points with two in the game to give him 134. Next on the list at number 27 is Brendan Hanley (140 points from 1985-88).

Long is also now 16th in career assists with 84. John Lamon and his 83 assists (1976-79). Next up is Jared Bernhardt and his 88 assists from 2017-21. WIERMAN TO THE HOUSE He scores from the face-off to tie the game @TerpsMLax And @UVAMensLax at 8-8. pic.twitter.com/eIYRPhbUUU USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) March 18, 2023 Numbers to know 4: Jack Koras scored a career-high four goals in the game.

9: Nine different players scored in the game for the Terps.

10: The Terps are now 144-16 in games and have scored 10 or more goals since then John Tilman acquired in 2011.

14: With 14 saves, Ruppel now has 14 saves in three games since taking over as starter five games ago.

25: Long extended his points streak to 25 games stretching back to the 2021 season.

30: Wierman won faceoffs in double figures for the 30th time in his career with 15 wins. Terps Lead series Maryland now leads the series 50-46 and has won the last three between the two programs. Next one The Terps return home to open the Big Ten game. They present Penn State on Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m. on the Big Ten Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/3/18/maryland-at-virginia-mens-lacrosse.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related