Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI match





Bangaldesh will play against Ireland in the 1st ODI on Saturday. Photo: AP Bangladesh will take on Ireland on Saturday (18 March) in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and kicks off at 1:30pm IST. Tamim Iqbals Bangladesh is coming into this series with great confidence after defeating the England side in a three match T20I series. In the ODI series, the Tigers performed well against England but had to lose the series 2-1. Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah will not play in the first two ODIs against Ireland. On the other hand, Andy Balbirnie led Ireland into the series after drawing 1-1 against Zimbabwe in their last ODI series. The visitors have a number of quality players such as Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Andy Balbirnie who will support the team extra. Ireland are performing well in their recent ODI series and are looking forward to starting their tour of Bangladesh with a win. Here is my Dream11 prediction for the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vc), Curtis Campher, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair. Likely to play Bangladesh and Ireland XIs: bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (Wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Ben White. Full selection: bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud , Shoriful Islam. Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (center), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little.

