BYU Football: Cougars Defense Overtakes Offense in Spring Ball

Kingsley Suamataia received a text from the BYU football coaches early Friday morning and had to check his phone twice to make sure he read it correctly.

After the first five spring camp practices were held at the Indoor Practice Facility, the Cougars would head outside to complete the second week of spring training.

We were all shocked, said Suamataia, who goes from right tackle to left tackle on BYU’s offensive line this season.

We were all checking our phones and it was 20 degrees outside. We were like, oh man, it’s going to be cold, but who cares, because we’ve been looking forward to practicing outside for a while, and it was fun.

For the first six practices, I’m really happy with where we’re going. There are some really good things I’m seeing from our players right now, and then even the progress I’ve seen from Day 1 to Day 6 in practices and meetings. I’ve been really satisfied. BYU football coach Kalani Sitake.

The temperature in Provo was closer to 30 degrees when practice began and reached nearly 40 by the time it ended.

It wasn’t so bad in the sun, said graduate transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who toiled his first years at USC before moving to Pitt.

Yes it was fun. We were really worried about the weather. It was 29 degrees when we started, but it was lovely to get outside. Nice and sunny.

It’s really not that bad once you get going, so yeah, I thought it would be nice to get out of here. Shoot, right now it’s pretty perfect.

Coach Kalani Sitake said the Cougars are far from perfect after two weeks in camp, but overall he’s pleased with the progress he’s seen from the offense, defense and special teams, the latter of which got off to a rocky start with a great performance on Day. 1 which was more like one of those halftime games with fans.

For the first six practices, I’m very happy with where we’re going, said Sitake, who braved the cold temperatures in shorts like many of his assistants. There are some really good things I’m seeing from our players right now, and then even the progress I’ve seen from Day 1 to Day 6 in practices and meetings. I’ve been really satisfied.

Sitake said the boys remain healthy for the most part, although by the end of practice Friday, when the media was allowed to see some situational work, quarterback-turned-running back Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters stopped crippled after a carry, grabbing at his hamstring.

Some guys have been beaten up, and that’s going to happen, Sitake said.

While all three expected starting linebackers Max Tooley, Ben Bywater and Chaz Ah You will not participate in the contact portions of camp due to recent injuries and/or surgeries, the defense looked particularly strong on Friday as about four minutes and situational work on short distance.

We got them at close range, but they put us in the four-minute situations, I thought, Suamataia said. It should probably be turned around, but honestly everyone is competing and trying to do their best. After all, we are still one team.

Slovis said there was a big emphasis on the running game, which is critical for a foul in goal-line situations and also when trying to run out the clock in situations with four minutes left.

Today I thought it was a good day, Slovis said. I thought the offense was converted really well, especially that one, so proud of the guys.

Defensive lineman Caden Haws stood up for the defense.

I thought the defense looked great in the four minute drill. We have a number of stops. Everyone is just doing their job and looking really good, so we’re excited, Haws said.

Obviously, Slovis is the clear starter, as offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the Deseret News before camp started, but the transfer is still being asked where he stands on the depth chart.

That’s probably a question for (Sitake and Roderick), he said. But yes, I have a good idea where I stand. I always see myself that way, but I don’t want to say anything until they want to say something. I would ask them. Sorry.

Junior college transfer Jake Retzlaff, returning backup Cade Fennegan, freshman Ryder Burton and walk-on Nick Billoups are in the running to be QB2. Sitake said coaches have an idea of ​​what the depth chart looks like at QB, but will know more after next week.

We feel good about the talent there, Sitake said. Again, it’s who’s going to step up and are the guys getting the reps of two and three? That will be the key.

Next week, BYU will host a clinic for high school coaches in conjunction with a workout on Thursday, and will have pro day on Friday. It remains to be seen if the physicality in camp will continue into Week 3.

We’ve been very, very physical. I tackled a lot on Monday and tackled a lot today, so quite a bit of live work even with that, probably more than what we’ve done in the past, Sitake said.

But I think it’s good for our guys to get used to this way of defending, and then also for what we want to achieve in the running game.

Getting used to the cold weather may also take some time.