Order Change Reduces Cost of Tennis Court Project – Park Rapids Enterprise





The Park Rapids City Council approved an amendment order Tuesday with Apex Engineering and Gladen Construction, Inc. for the tennis court reconstruction project at Depot Park. When the project was contracted out, city manager Angel Weasner said, bids exceeded the engineering estimate. At that time, the council approved Gladens’ offer, but discussed removing soil remediation from the project scope. It just reduces land outsourcing, she said of the amendment order. So that way we don’t remove soil and everything stays the same. It reduces the price of the contract to the amount within our limits, with a budget of $600,000. Councilor Liz Stone introduced a motion to approve the amendment order, and it passed unanimously. A resolution to appoint Kristin Fake to the Park Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority was taken off the consent agenda. Weasner explained that a second candidate had applied for the position, and she asked that the matter be put on the table for two weeks, pending an interview with the new applicant. In consent items and general matters, the council: Heard a call from Cindy Little with Hubbard First Response for financial support from the all-volunteer, donation-funded organization, now in its 35th year of service. She said HFR responded to 1,025 calls in 2022, including 617 within Park Rapids. Mayor Ryan Leckner noted that unlike townships, the city cannot make donations.

Heard Weasner reports that the city’s audit will run from June 26 through August 15.

Heard Councilman Joe Christensen reports that the city’s planning committee wants to meet with the city council to clarify the terminology.

Approved three-year employment contracts with Teamsters Union Local 320 and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1189, as well as annual wage and insurance benefit adjustments for non-union employees for 2023-25.

Approved fire contracts with the townships of Arago, Clay, Clover, Henrietta, Hubbard, Lake Emma, ​​Straight River and Todd in Hubbard County, and the townships of Savannah and Two Inlets in Becker County, from April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

Paid Apex Engineering $17,162 for redesign of the Depot Park tennis courts ($1,551) and engineering services for the Fair Avenue project (two bills of $7,806 each).

Paid CHS-Herman $1,686 for Superlube TMS 15W40 oil across seven departments.

Bemidji’s Gaslin garage door paid $9,400 to replace two garage doors in the public works garage, including antennas, transmitters and installation. According to the staff memo included in the council’s calendar package, the previous doors opened randomly.

Paid Guardian Fleet Safety $1,709 to reconfigure in-car electronics and equipment for the K9 squad vehicle, which included free installation of a used console, motion arm, and printer mount.

Paid Steves Tire Service $2,650 for five Alliance irrigation tires.

Approval of a public facility use permit for the Northern Knights Car Club for the Run to the Rapids event on August 12 in the first three blocks of Main Avenue South.

Donations recognized to the city between February 23 and March, totaling $130.

Approved debts totaling $54,318 and prepaid debts totaling $75,645. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, following a 5 p.m. work session on bonding for the Fair Avenue project.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.

