



James Reimer will not be wearing a Pride jersey for Sharks Pride Night. He is the only Sharks player who will not be wearing the Pride jersey during tonight’s warmup. SJHN Daily: Sharks will wear Pride Night Jerseys, Mukhamadullin on the way to San Jose Reimer does not participate in the warm-up and Kaapo Kahkonen starts against the New York Islanders. Reimer will be active as backup to Kahkonen. The San Jose Sharks and Reimer both released statements. Reimer, along with captain Logan Couture and head coach David Quinn, spoke to the media after these statements. These are their statements, in full. Per the San Jose Sharks: Sharks Sports & Entertainment continues a longstanding commitment to allying with the LGBTQIA+ community and is extremely proud to host our 2023 Sharks Pride Night. This week’s events, culminating in tonight’s game against the New York Islanders, reinforce our organization’s values ​​and commitment to providing an inclusive, welcoming and safe environment for all guests in each of our locations. While promoting these standards, we also recognize and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how and whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of cause or subject. As an organization, we will not hesitate to support the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to forge active allies. Per James Reimer: Under the umbrella of the NHLs Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the San Jose Sharks have chosen to wear jerseys tonight in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. For all 13 years of my NHL career, I’ve been a Christian – not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life on a daily basis. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for my sins and in response asks me to love everyone and follow Him. I have no hatred in my heart for anyone and I have always strived to treat everyone I meet with respect and kindness. In this particular case, I choose not to endorse anything that conflicts with my personal beliefs that are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life. I strongly believe that every person has value and that the LGBTQIA+ community, like everyone else, should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey. San Jose Hockey Now will be sharing more about this story today, including player reaction, SJHN reaction and more. Until then, here’s James Reimers’ full press conference: Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

