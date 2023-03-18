Djokovic misses Miami Open due to lack of Covid vaccination





Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is from the upcoming Miami Masters.

Djokovic is not allowed to enter the United States because he refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The tournament management has worked hard to get Djokovic to the event. Novak Djokovic will not play at the Miami Open after failing to get an exemption to enter the United States despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19. Tournament director James Blake told The Tennis Channel on Saturday that the world number one, a six-time Miami champion, was denied entry despite the best efforts of tournament officials. “We’ve done everything we can. We’ve tried to talk to the government, but it’s not in our hands,” Blake said before the start of next week’s tournament. “We tried, but he couldn’t play, the same result as in Indian Wells.” Djokovic did not get a seat in the ongoing Masters 1000 event in the California desert. “We’d love to have him and he’s our biggest champion, six times here, so obviously we’d love to have him here, but unfortunately that’s way above my pay grade,” said Blake. Djokovic has missed other events due to not being vaccinated against Covid, but was allowed to compete at the Australian Open this year, winning his 10th crown in Melbourne for his 22nd career Grand Slam title – level with Spain’s Rafael Nadal for the all-time record for men. “We’ve exhausted all options that we know we can handle,” said Blake. “Hopefully Novak will be back next year.” US authorities are expected to relax vaccination eligibility requirements in May, allowing Djokovic to play at the US Open. “Hopefully he will probably be back at all subsequent events in the United States, Cincinnati and the US Open,” said Blake. Djokovic has not played in Miami since a fourth-round exit in 2019.

