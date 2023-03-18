Baseball swings past Georgetown, 6-1, in Home Opener





Next game: Georgetown 3/19/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon B1G+ March 19 (Sun) / 1 p.m Georgetown History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team opened the home program with a 6-1 victory over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. Consistent pitching and a strong offensive display gave the Nittany Lions the win as they improved to 10-5 on the season. The Nittany Lions and the Hoyas will meet again on Sunday for the series finale, which has been rescheduled for a 1 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast on B1G+. Daniel Ouderkirk made his fifth start of the year for the Nittany Lions, throwing four innings and striking out six while allowing only one run on three hits and six walks. He escaped an early basesloaded failure in the second inning to keep the game scoreless early on. He struckout three batters in that inning. Travis Luensmanns efficiency on the mound served as the backbone for the Nittany Lions to hold onto their lead all day as he allowed just one hit in his five innings on the mound. He struckout three batters while walking three batters and improved to 4-0 that year. Andrew Williams got the start for Georgetown and held Penn State scoreless through the first two innings before giving up three runs on four hits in four innings. He struckout three batters, while walking one. Carson Frye threw 2.1 frames, giving up three runs and five hits. Kyle Salley and Cody Jensen secured the finish together. Penn State had 10 hits, including four from the top two spots in the lineup. Kyle Hannon launched his fourth homer of the season in a row with a single and two runs. Johnny Piacentino added two hits, including a two-run double and a run. Josh Spiegel And Anthony Steele each contributed an RBI single. Georgetown registered one run on four hits. Ubaldo Lopez increased the Hoyas’ pace with two hits and a run. Penn State got off to a flying start in the third inning. The Nittany Lions had their first hits of the day on back-to-back singles from Bobby Marsh And Kyle Hannon . Piacentino lifted a fly ball to center that bounced onto caution lane for a double as Marsh and Hannon scored. Spiegel continued the rally with a single through the middle to drive in Piacentino and extend the lead to 3-0. Penn State’s Luensmann took the mound in the top of the fifth to relieve Ouderkirk. With the bases loaded, Georgetown’s Cody Bowker hit into what was to be a crucial double play, started by Luensmann. However, Lopez would score on a wild pitch with two outs to give Georgetown their first run of the game and cut the lead to 3-1. The Nittany Lions answered in the bottom of the fifth. Marsh fought back from a 1-2 count to pull off an opening walk. Two batters later, Piacentino singled to right as Marsh raced to third base. Steele followed with a ground ball single up the right to bring Marsh home. Penn State extended the lead to 4-1. Penn State added another run in the sixth. With two outs and runners on the corners, Ben Kailher took off second and pulled a throw from the catcher. Once Kailher got into trouble, Tayven Kelly raced home from third place. The Nittany Lions pushed their lead to 5-1. From the seventh inning, Hannon hit a lead-off homer to right-center, his fourth of the season, as the Nittany Lions’ lead climbed to 6–1. Season and single game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here. Season tickets are $75 for adults and free for youth (12 and under). Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline.

