‘BCCI has great influence in world cricket with its financial power’: Najam Sethi | Cricket

Members of the Asian Cricket Council will meet in Dubai to reach a conclusion on the much-discussed Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Before the ACC and ICC meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi called for support from the other members of the ACC, though he admitted that BCCI has a strong influence in world cricket.

In October last year, ACC chief and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had revealed that India would not travel to Pakistan for the approaching Asia Cup tournament and then pushed for another venue. Pakistan, who was awarded the hosting rights to the event, retaliated by saying that if they are not allowed to host the tournament, they would boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled in India.

It is important to see how other members (of ACC) view our position on the Asia Cup. What they think is important, but ultimately we have to realize how much power the BCCI has in world cricket with its financial power, Sethi said at a press conference ahead of his departure to Dubai to attend ACC and ICC meetings.

I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them of our problems and we will try to find honorable solutions to the problems, he added.

ACC had also held a meeting on the same issue last month, but no official announcement was made after that, although reports suggested that the UAE had emerged as an alternative venue for the Asia Cup, with Pakistan reserving the hosting rights.

I will also talk to BCCI Secretary and ACC President, Jay Shah. I will see how the meetings go and then come back and make a final decision after consultation with the relevant authorities whether we will send our team to India for the World Cup,” added Sethi.