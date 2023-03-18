Is there football this weekend? TV schedule, start times and game analysis

The XFL leaves football fans far and wide in awe. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Week 5 XFL games, including tee times, channels, live stream options and game analysis.

XFL Games Today: Is There Football This Weekend?

In the first four weeks of the 2023 XFL season, some teams looked like title contenders and others looked like… well, not quite title contenders. Here you can check out this weekend’s action, as well as some insights on what to expect from each team.

St. Louis Battlehawks (3-1) v DC Defenders (4-0)

Date : Saturday, March 18

: Saturday, March 18 Start time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream options: FX and ESPN+

An incredible game between two teams that can compete against each other again in the playoffs. But these are very different teams on both sides of the ball.

Winning primarily on the offensive side of the ball, St. Louis generates buckets of yards from versatile RB Brian Hill, who has a 36-176-1 rushing line and a 13-101-1 receiving line. For context, most teams have running backs who struggle to maintain 3.2 yards per carry. Hill rides high at 4.9.

In the air, the Battlehawks pound the defense through QB AJ McCarron and WR’s Hakeem Butler, Darrius Shepherd and Austin Proehl. Supposedly preseason No. 1 Marcell Ateman is the Battlehawks’ No. 5 offensive weapon. And hey, it works.

However, the St. Louis defense is mediocre at best, including a run defense that holds opponents to 12 feet per carry. That would be elite in the NFL. But in the XFL, that’s not often enough, especially against teams that run with vibrancy and power.

And which team runs with the most liveliness and decisiveness? DC of course. They combine the league’s No. 1 run defense with the No. 1 run offense. Not a bad combo. In fact, three of the XFL’s top five rushers (in terms of rushing yards) are defensemen: QB Jordan Ta’amu and RB’s Abram Smith and Ryquell Armstead.

If St. Louis can figure out how to slow down DC’s running game, take advantage of St. Louis. If DC can figure out how to contain the Battlehawks’ airstrike, take advantage of Defenders. And if both teams achieve these goals. . . Well, then it’s going to be a damn close game.

Vegas Vipers (0-4) v Orlando Guardians (0-4)

Date : Saturday, March 18

: Saturday, March 18 Start time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream options: FX and ESPN+

If the Guardians and Brahmas win this weekend, the Guardians will be one game away from a playoff spot. Hard to believe, especially considering how much they’ve struggled.

Last week I shared why the underused WR Charleston Rambo was key to triggering this offense. Well, Rambo turned out well and Orlando scored a season-high 16 points. But their opponent, the Houston Roughnecks, scored 44. Not good.

And that sums up why Orlando is winless. One of the Guardians’ bright spots is their running game, but negative game scripts prevent RB’s Jah-Maine Martin and Kelvin Taylor from taking over games. QB Paxton Lynch, meanwhile, remains a wait and see option for this franchise.

I’ve seen enough from a great distance. Orlando needs to upgrade in 2024 if not sooner. But the Guardians know what they’re doing, and Lynch has enough dual-threat capabilities to give the team hope.

The enemy Vipers are a much better 0-4, if that makes sense. They nearly won three games and played the 4-0 Defenders fairly heavily all things considered.

Bouncing between QBs all season (Luis Perez, then Brett Hundley, then back to Perez…for now) didn’t help. There’s very little rhythm to this offense, with Rod Smith doing his best as the 1A RB, and WR Jeff Badet putting out monster numbers. In fact, Badet and WR Cinque Sweeting account for six Vegas scores.

Yes, this is a top-heavy offense that needs more attack. Luckily they play the worst defense. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

San Antonio Brahmas (1-3) v Arlington Renegades (2-2)

Date : Sunday, March 19

: Sunday, March 19 Start time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET TV channel and live stream options: ESPN2 and ESPN+

A match with major implications for the play-offs in the top-heavy South division. These two teams will face each other twice in seven days. If San Antonio wins both, they’ll be in the driver’s seat for a postseason berth. What if Arlington wins both? Well, then I’d have a hard time betting against them.

But let’s put things in perspective. The Renegades were preseason favorites to win the title. Recently installed QB Kyle Sloter has songs that are eerily similar to Drew Plitt, the man he replaced. Sloter should keep the job until/unless Arlington is mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. Still, that shouldn’t give him or this franchise any confidence.

The Brahmas have a strong defense and are the second fewest points despite having three of the league’s top four offenses. Yes, they are that good. . . on defense.

Their offense is another story. I’m beating a dead horse here, but since week 1 I’ve written that Kalen Ballage isn’t the answer to running back. Neither does Jacques Patrick, although at least he puts a little bit more on the table. Neither man has broken through, and I don’t believe they will any time soon.

The Brahmas need to bring in someone else – someone who can help balance an offensive ‘attack’ that is often air-limited.

Arlington has the same problem, and they’ve begun to address it, increasingly turning to No. 3 RB Kenneth Farrow, whose 3.4 yards per carry is unfortunately significantly higher than starter De’Veon Smith or complementary running back Keith Ford at the start of the season.

The best teams in this league have good or great runs. DC came up with this at the draft when they selected Abram Smith No. 1 overall in the “offensive skills” section. Morgan Ellison of the Seattle Sea Dragons, Max Borghi of Houston and Brian Hill of St. Louis reinforce the point.

Whichever team – San Antonio or Arlington – corrects this shortcoming first, they will likely make the playoffs.