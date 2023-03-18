Sports
APSU Men’s Tennis Drops Game Against Queens, 6-1 – Clarksville Online
Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team made a 6-1 decision in their ASUN conference opener for Queens at the Leving Tennis Center on Friday.
The Royals claimed the early doubles advantage after a 6-4 victory from the No. 3 position, but Tom Bolton And John Beckhis answered with their fifth win together of the season from the top spot.
Queens, however, scored the first point of the game after winning an overtime game from the No. 2 seed against Sota Minami And Javier Tortajada7-6, 7-2.
Tortajada opened the singles match with his fourth win in the last five matches, beating Arthur Bazil of Queens 6-1, 6-2.
Queens answered Tortajada’s win with four consecutive wins and a three-set win against Becchis in the No. 2 position.
Next Up for APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to the Sunshine State for a Sunday 1 p.m. game against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.
Results vs. Queens
Doubles
- Tom Bolton / John Beckhis final Euan Lynes/Laurenz Blickwede, 6-4
- Edoardo Cecere / Profit Steveker def. Sota MinamiJavier Tortajada7-6 (7-2)
- Lucas Gosselin / Arthur Bazil Defeats. Hogan Stoker / Bodie van Galen6-4
Single people
- Defeats Edoardo Cecera. Sota Minami6-0, 6-2
- Profit Steveker def. John Beckhis6-4, 2-6, 6-3
- Laurenz Blickwede defeated. Tom Bolton7-6 (7-5), 6-0
- Javier Tortajada final Arthur Basil, 6-1, 6-2
- Samuel Pia defeats. Bodie van Galen7-6 (7-5), 6-1
- Lukas Gosselin defeats. Thiago Nogueira6-4, 6-1
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clarksvilleonline.com/2023/03/18/apsu-mens-tennis-drops-match-to-queens-6-1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Russia and Ukraine extend grain deal to help world’s poor
- Boris Johnson has a bombshell defense case to clear Partygate’s name
- Jokowi bans import of used clothes, customs deploy intelligence team to parepare
- Kaveesh The Band teams up with Indian Bollywood legend Alka Yagnik | Local Features
- Bats lead baseball to series win in Utah
- Ciara, Michelle Yeoh, Hailey Bieber and more
- ICC chief prosecutor looks into whether Putin could be “indicted”.
- Chew Slowly, Keep Moving, Eat 30 Plants A Week: 12 Rules for Gut Health | Nutrition
- Imran Khan’s party banned in Pakistan? | world news
- Some people took responsibility for putting kala teeka as… : PM Modi | Latest India News
- After All, The Banking Crisis Will Tumble The U.S. Into A Hard Landing, Says Apollos Chief Economist: I’ve Changed My Mind
- Stassi Schroeder dreams of having more children | Entertainment