All-Chinese singles finals at WTT Singapore Smash-Xinhua





Ma Long of China returns in the men’s singles semifinal against Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) SINGAPORE, March 18 (Xinhua) — Brazilian paddler Hugo Calderano, the last non-Chinese survivor in the singles draws, fell 4-1 to Olympic champion Ma Long here on Saturday, earning him an All-Chinese final the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash. The day before, the women’s singles title was almost captured by China when Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Qian Tianyi and Zhang Rui took all four places in Saturday’s semifinals. With a strong opening game, the 34-year-old Ma built a solid lead in the first three games and denied a late comeback from his 26-year-old opponent to finish the semi-final 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 , 8-11, 11-8. “I’m happy with my performance today,” Ma told a mixed zone after the game. “I got most of the technical and tactical plans executed, hit a lot of shots and earned the upper hand early in the game.” “Hopefully I can continue to play quality table tennis in the final tomorrow,” he added. A similar procedure was seen in the other men’s singles semifinal, where world No. 1 and defending champion Fan Zhendong took a resounding victory over compatriot Wang Chuqin 11-6, 13-11, 11-6, 9-11 , 11-5 to secure his return to the title game. However, unlike the men’s singles final featuring the current and former world No. 1, Sunday’s women’s singles final will culminate in an unequal showdown between top-ranked Sun Yingsha and wildcard Qian Tianyi. Considered the biggest upset in women’s singles this week, Qian, who knocked out the likes of Mima Ito and Sofia Polcanova en route to the semifinals, defeated Zhang Rui 11-7, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11 -5 to set up the final against Sun, who dismantled Wang Manyu 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8. Also on Saturday, Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong defended their men’s doubles title after beating 2021 World Championship silver medalists Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea 9-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11- 4 in the last. The women’s doubles championship went to Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, who defeated teammates Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in full sets: 5-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-4, 13-11. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the mixed doubles title on Thursday. Brazil’s Hugo Calderano returns in the men’s singles semifinal against China’s Ma Long at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) Ma Long of China returns in the men’s singles semifinal against Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) Fan Zhendong of China celebrates scoring in the men’s singles semifinal against his teammate Wang Chuqin at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) Wang Chuqin of China makes his comeback in the men’s singles semifinal against his teammate Fan Zhendong at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha (R) of China take on their compatriots Chen Meng/Wang Yidi in the women’s doubles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua ) Chen Meng (L)/Wang Yidi of China take on their compatriots Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha in women’s doubles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua ) Winners Wang Manyu (R)/Sun Yingsha of China pose with the trophies during the awards ceremony after the women’s doubles final against their compatriots Chen Meng/Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. ( Photo by Dan Chih Wey/Xinhua) Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha of China take on their compatriots Chen Meng/Wang Yidi in the women’s doubles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20230318/092dc7b087ba40398ef33c9198087fcd/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related