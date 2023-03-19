Charlotte closes out 49er Classic with another school record performance





CHARLOTTE, NC The Charlotte track and field team finished the 49er Classic. It was another day full of wins, school records and top-10 performances. The big performance on the day goes to Riley Feels who set the school and facility record in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 4.29 m (14′-0.75″). Results Felts lapped the field with her performance in the pole vault, finishing second with a jump of 3.90 m. from Sarah Brown previous record in the pole vault, which Brown also set at the 49er Classic in 2022. In the women’s 4x400m, the team of Aniya Matthews , Ta Halia Fairman , Joyasia Smith And Maya Singletary also set an facilities record in their victory. Their time of 3:37.26 broke the previous record that had stood since 2012. Maya Singletary took victory in the 200 m with a personal best of 23.54 m, which is also the fourth fastest 200 m time in the program’s history. Avery Scott also etched his name in the top-10, as his long jump in the triple jump of 15.39 m (50′-6″) was the sixth longest triple jump mark in school history, winning the event. Lance Penegar as his throw of 49.55 m (162′-6″) in the discus is the sixth longest discus throw in school history. Elizabeth Baily won her first javelin throw of the season on Saturday. Bailey finished with a throw of 43.00 m (141′-1″) to win the event at home. In the men’s 4x400m relay, Charlotte took victory in the event with a time of 3:12.05. In the 4x100m relay, Charlotte’s men’s team placed second in the event with a time of 41.02 Jacob Soorus placed third in the men’s shot put, with a height of 16.12 m (52′-10.75″) in the event. In the women’s 3,000 meters Jade Martin (10:14.97), Karina Kouter (10:17.62), and Alex Cotugno (10:27.44) finished second, third and fourth in the event. Chauneese Barringer continued her strong weekend by finishing fourth in the women’s triple jump with a height of 11.56 m (37′-11.25) in the event. Next one The Niners are on their way for their next game as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays March 23-25. Follow the team on Twitter and Instagram for team updates throughout the season. Check out charlotte49ers.com throughout the season for team updates and news.

