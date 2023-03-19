Black Caps v Sri Lanka cricket: day three of the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

Matt Henry celebrates Oshada Fernando’s wicket late on day two of the second Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka. Photo/Getty Images

Follow all the action from day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Summary day two: Black Caps double delight

Six months ago it was reasonable to wonder when Kane Williamson would rediscover his best with the bat.

Six days ago it was rightly questionable whether Henry Nicholls would keep his place in the team.

Today at the Basin Reserve, Williamson and Nicholls became the first Black Caps teammates to score double centuries in the same innings, batting with a level of control matched by their side’s position in the Second Test against Sri Lanka.

After New Zealand declared at 580-4 late in day two, their fourth-best total when asked to bat first, Matt Henry and Doug Bracewell, aided by a special catch from Devon Conway, reduced the tourists to 26- 2 at stumps.

If the Black Caps do what is now expected and end this summer’s testing program by taking a third win in a row, it will be long remembered for Williamson and Nicholls.

Starting the second day at 155-2, the pair put down 363 for the third wicket, the fifth-highest partnership for New Zealand in tests, making any concerns about their short or long term prospects irrelevant.

Williamson had already cleared doubts that flared up along with his elbow tendon, an injury that left him without a 50 in any format for nearly a year. This 215 was his second double barrel of the summer and the third over 100 in his last four innings.

Nicholls, on the other hand, started today aiming to finish a run of 14 innings without scoring more than 30, a protracted slump that made his spot the subject of external debate. This undefeated 200 rewarded the party voters who seemed to have little trouble persevering.

The pair’s contrasting form came together in a day of batting loftiness, as Williamson recorded his sixth Test 200 as Nicholls hit a new career high.

The delightful double was almost entirely deserved. Although Nicholls was dropped twice, on six and 92, he further matched Williamson in shot making and surpassed him in stroke rate.

Both batsmen are generally happy with almost 50 strikes in tests, but both scored freely throughout their innings, with a combined 38 fours and six sixes.

What impressed me most was that neither man ever appeared in a rush. Instead, their rapid accumulation was merely a reflection of their command.

It was a lot of fun, Nicholls told Spark Sport. The way he played was brilliant and it allowed me to do my thing.

We kept reminding each other to do it a little longer. To hit with someone like that is pretty cool, it’s really an honor.

The fun kicked off in a light-hearted opening hour that saw the pair pass 100 and hint at what was to come next.

Williamson hit the first of many milestones, becoming the only Kiwi to complete 8,000 test runs. Needing 164 innings, he tied for eighth alongside Brian Lara and Matthew Hayden for the least requirement, while also passing Mark Waugh, Garry Sobers and Geoffrey Boycott in total career runs.

Of course, the former skipper barely acknowledged the ensuing announcement to the crowd, though he was soon forced to remove his helmet and raise his bat.

Williamson got his 28th test ton in style befitting an innings of total authority, bisecting a pair of fielders with a perfectly placed drive to the deck fence.

Sri Lanka took the new ball shortly before lunch, the hosts enjoying their meal at 304-2, but it did nothing to nullify the batsman’s dominance.

Successive Williamson bounds saw the 200-run partnership emerge from 308 balls before surpassing 150 for the 10th time in tests.

On the other hand, Nicholls was lucky enough to escape when he gave Dhananjaya de Silva a simple catch-and-bowl opportunity and used that life to celebrate his ninth and most relieving Test century.

The 31-year-old went to tea after drawing 16 runs from Asitha Fernando’s last three balls as the pair passed 300 as they scored at 5.35 in the middle session.

Remarkably, today marked the second time Williamson and Nicholls had put together a collective triple-ton, having completed a 369-run tally against Pakistan in 2021.

This partnership hardly fell short as Williamson attacked after becoming the seventh man in Test history to record six double centuries. Long hollowing meant his first real error in six and a half hours at bat.

Williamson soon applauded from the pavilion as his former partner made it a double-double, prompting an immediate statement from Tim Southee that was duly justified before stumps.

First, Henry found Oshada Fernando’s edge; then Conway got a cut from Kusal Mendis while airborne at full extension, giving Bracewell a wicket in his first Test since 2016.

Such an absence exemplified the Black Caps’ long-standing loyalty to the incumbents, though Nicholls acknowledged that his runs were almost necessary today.

You always want to contribute to the team, and I haven’t been able to do that as often as I would have liked, he said. It was nice to make a really big one out of that and put us in a position where we were right at the front of the game.