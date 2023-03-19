Notre Dame Football News: Make or Break for Spring Camp

This off-season sees a lot of turnover in key positions for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, with the departure of several key starters – including a couple who started several years ago. Multi-year starters create multi-year reserves and there are opportunities all over Ireland for talented players who have been waiting for their chance to finally take it. These veteran players, who have seen action but never landed a starring role, are among the guys who have the most to gain (or lose), and therefore the most to prove, in spring camp. (For the purposes of this article, we’re looking at guys with no significant starting experience, so no Chris Tyree or Clarence Lewis despite the fact that they would also benefit from a good spring).

While far from resolving positional question marks, the spring drill gives these guys a chance to put themselves in the driver’s seat on their way to fall camp. Let’s take a look at some of these guys that we should definitely keep an eye out for at Spring Ball.

Botelho is probably the closest thing we’ve come to slotting to a starting role we’re discussing today, and is a man whose raw physical potential jumps off the page and, combined with a commendably nasty streak, begs to be placed somewhere on the field. The Irish have been trying to find the right spot for him over the last few years, anywhere from Rover to Vyper, but a talented, experienced Irish front seven has been a tough place to find consistent minutes. However, Botelho has found ways to impress at many points in his limited time, and his physical dynamism has not diminished in any way as he enters his fourth season.

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola both explaining for the NFL draft, Botelho is finally at the wheel for the starting VYPER role. A trio of up and coming sophomores – Joshua Burnham, Niuafe Tuihalakama and Aidan Gobaira – will challenge Botelho in spring camp, and it’s worth noting that Tuihalakama made big minutes as a linebacker last season, indicating a high level of confidence from the coaching staff while both Burnham and Gobaira bring great athletic skills to the table. Enters the wildcard of transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who could play in either final position for Notre Dame, and Botelhos grasp of the starting role is far from certain. He will need to show more discipline and play smart command football, channeling his natural aggression in a way that can be consistently trusted; if he does, prepare for a monster year for the senior from Honolulu.

Kevin Bauman is a year older than Evans and has spent his entire career at Notre Dame in the shadow of his classmate Michael Mayer. but a season-ending ACL tear will keep the rising senior out of spring training (prior to his injury, Bauman was the clear No. 2 tight end on the Notre Dames offense). Bauman’s absence from camp offers Evans a chance to defend the lead he took on last year’s Gator Bowl. Entering spring camp as the oldest most sound player at the position, Evans has already proven himself as a ferocious, physically punishing blocker while showing limited intriguing potential as an offensive weapon.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

While his talent is evident, Evans has a tough job ahead of him this offseason. Holden Staes goes into spring camp after seeing real minutes in 2022 and earning a lot of hype for his receiving ability, and with Bauman and Eli Raridon out injured, he’ll get plenty of reps to show off. Evans will show he can develop into a complete tight end who can bring in contested balls, make plays down the middle and gain yards after the catch if he wants to grab a starting roll that he can defend against Staes, then Bauman and Raridon later in the low season.

Spindler is only a junior, but this is nevertheless a crucial off-season for a man many expected to see as a starter as early as 2021. Spots will open up between Spindler and a host of talented players – not just veterans Andrew Kristofic and Michael Carmody, but youngsters Pat Coogan, Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spindler is in an unenviable position, battling from the middle of the roster against both veterans with quality playing time (Kristovic in particular is a firm favorite to win a starting role) and young players who are already rumored to challenge him . for snaps. He will need to rediscover the form and energy that guided him through his early ascent in 2021 and bond with his new coach Joe Rudolph, but if he does, the Michigan native could very well see himself in Week Zero in Dublin see start.