Michigan will defend its championship against Minnesota





A year after Michigan defeated Minnesota to win the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, the two conference foes meet for a rematch in Minneapolis. The Wolverines face the top-ranked Golden Gophers at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. A matchup between two of the best programs in college hockey will feature some of the best players. Adam Fantilli, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to the top player in the sport. That talent, combined with a bevy of NHL-drafted skaters and Olympic-sized ice, should make for an open and entertaining game. Notably, this is Mariucci’s last Olympic-format game, as the program will move the playing surface closer to a traditional format ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Michigan plays to a sold-out crowd and a “Gold Out” with a trophy on the line. Both teams are National Championship contenders and both are capable of earning No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers, who ran away in the Big Ten regular season race and are tied for the top overall seed, are considered the best team in college hockey this year. They swept through a disease-impoverished Michigan at Yost Ice Arena last November and shared the series at Mariucci in January. The Gophers have lost just once at home this season, with keeper Justen Close averaging 1.65 goals against and a .935 save percentage in 18 such games. While neither team needs the automatic bid, Saturday’s winner will receive the Big Ten’s guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. The tournament field will be revealed on the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on ESPNU. Michigan vs. Minnesota hockey: what they said Michigan coach Brandon Naurato (through The Michigan Daily): “It’s like winning a hockey game, it’s all about the small actions, getting the puck in or out at the blue line. I can give you a bunch of cliche lines, but it’s just the right game at the right time. You don’t know which one it will be.” Minnesota defenseman Mike Koster (via The Minnesota Daily): “Just up and down the lineup – they have skill all over. They’ve got D who can get up and can also go in striker, so obviously it’s a very exciting game of hockey when we play them. Michigan vs. Minnesota Hockey: Game Notes Through the programs: Michigan’s Adam Fantilli was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Hobey Baker finalist this week. Fantilli leads the country in scoring with 60 points in 32 games (1.88 ppg) and has 18 multi-point appearances this season. Heading into the weekend, the rookie already holds the Big Ten records for points in a single tournament with 10 and goals in a single tournament with seven.

First-team All-Big Ten defenseman Luke Hughes is second to Michigan in 42 points, and he is second nationally in points per game for a defenseman. He is followed by Mackie Samoskevich, Gavin Brindley and TJ Hughes, all of whom have at least 30 points as Michigan ranks second nationally in offense scoring.

First-round NHL draft picks in 2022, Logan Cooley (third overall) and Jimmy Snuggerud (23rd overall) continue to provide the Gophers with offensive pace throughout their freshman campaigns with 50 and 48 total points respectively, tied for fourth and fifth in the NCAA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/michigan/Article/Big-Ten-Hockey-Tournament-Michigan-set-to-defend-its-championship-against-Minnesota-206822383/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related