No. 22 Terps take two on Saturday in 7-3 victory over Texas Tech





Box Score COLLEGE PARK, MD No. 22 Maryland (22-5) wins 2-0 in the Capital City Classic at Maryland Softball Stadium on Saturday with a 7-3 victory over Texas Tech (25-8) in the nightcap.The Terps previously defeated Bucknell 3-0 in their first game of the day, and with the win against the Red Raiders, they have now won 13 of their last 14 games in total. Maryland’s offense struck first early and on a large scale, securing a spot of five in the inning, one that started with a solo home run of Michael Jones . Sammy Woods soon followed with an RBI double for the Terps. RBI singles came out after her Sydney Lewis And Megan Mikami . Kiley Goff added the icing on the cake with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-0. Jaeda McFarland , who already had an RBI-hit earlier in the day, added two more to her total with a two-run double in the fourth, as Maryland continued to pile up the runs. Nine players had a hit as Maryland recorded 11 hits in the win. Once again, the Terps got a great pitching performance from one of their assets after a great performance from Trinity Schlotterbeck in the afternoon. Courtney Wyche nearly got through six scoreless innings before giving up a three-run home run with two outs in the sixth. All told, she struckout 12 batters in a seven-inning complete victory, giving up three earned runs. It marks the fourth time in her last six games that she struckout 10+ batters. Abort the action Maryland put up a spot of five in the bottom of the second inning, starting with a solo home run by Jones, 1-0.

Woods followed with an RBI double for the Terps before RBI singles by Lewis and Mikami, 4-0.

Goff capped out the five-run second with an RBI double for Maryland, 5–0.

McFarland increased Maryland’s lead in the fourth with a two-run double, 7-0.

Texas Tech got on the board on a three-run home run by Bailey with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, 7-3. Numbers to know 3: Number of wins achieved this weekend in the Capital City Classic

Number of wins achieved this weekend in the Capital City Classic 5: Runs scored in the second inning by Maryland’s offense

Runs scored in the second inning by Maryland’s offense 7: Number of wins against Power Five opponents for Maryland this season

Number of wins against Power Five opponents for Maryland this season 8: Number of games in Wyche’s career with double-digit strikeouts after Saturday

Number of games in Wyche’s career with double-digit strikeouts after Saturday 10: Games in which Maryland has scored seven or more runs, going 10-0 in those games

Games in which Maryland has scored seven or more runs, going 10-0 in those games 12: Strikeouts for Wyche in the win, her fourth double-digit strikeout game this season

Strikeouts for Wyche in the win, her fourth double-digit strikeout game this season 13: Wins in Maryland’s last 14 games in total Next one The Terps will finish the Capital City Classic against Rider on Sunday at 1 p.m., which will air on Big Ten Plus.

