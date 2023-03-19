Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Football match report – March 18, 2023





A controversial stoppage time penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse gave bottom club Southampton a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after leading the visitors by two goals on Saturday. Goals from Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic looked to have sealed the points for fourth-placed Tottenham in the second half, but Southampton made a great recovery from a 3-1 deficit. – Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US) Theo Walcott gave them a lifeline with a close-range finish in the 77th minute shortly after Perisic’s volley looked to have secured a vital win at Tottenham in their bid to finish the season in the top four. Then in the 90th minute Tottenham were substituted Pope Sarah was deemed to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles when he attempted to hack away a bouncing ball. After a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was allowed to stand and Ward-Prowse coolly fired his penalty high into the top corner past former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Tottenham, who had taken the lead through Pedro Porro in stoppage time of the first half to collect a Che Adams equalizer just after the break, remain fourth with 49 points from 28 games, but Newcastle United, on the fifth place, only two points behind. with two games in hand. Southampton remain bottom with 23 points. James Ward-Prowse scored a late penalty to give Southampton a thrilling 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images The result of a captivating match in the sun on the south coast could have major implications at both ends of the table as the season peaks in May. While Southampton are running out of games to save themselves, they struggle under new manager Ruben Selles and are just two points behind the safety zone. Southampton skipper Ward-Prowse admitted it was a nerve-wracking moment when he set up his penalty against Forster. “Yes, there was a lot of pressure,” he said. “I know Fraser really well. He was my neighbor, so I took a few punishments against him in my yard with my little boy, so there’s something going on there.” Tottenham continued to beat themselves up over how they threw away two points that would have lifted them above Manchester United to third. Southampton played on the front foot and Adams came close to taking the lead in the opening minutes before both teams were injured. Tottenham striker Richarlison lasted just five minutes before being replaced by Dejan Kulusevski and then Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced by Mohammed Salisu. The visitors took the lead when Son Heung-min’s pass found Porro completely unmarked and he hit a shot off the underside of the crossbar for his first Spurs goal. Tottenham went out straight after the break and Walcott’s low cross was sent in by Adams. Kane restored Tottenham’s lead with a trademark header from Kulusevski’s cross and then substitute Perisic made sweet contact with a volley as the ball came towards him at the edge of the box. However, Tottenham’s fragility returned and they have now lost league points by two goals in 2023.

