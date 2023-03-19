Freshman Key Men’s Tennis wins against Oklahoma State





Next game: at Arizona 31-03-2023 | 2:00 Mar. 31 (Fri) / 2:00 PM bee Arizona THE ANGELS Three of Bruin’s freshmen earned singles victories Saturday afternoon in the UCLA men’s tennis team’s 4-2 victory against Oklahoma State at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Freshman player Aadarsh ​​Tripathi decisively triumphed for the first time in his career. Classmates Gianluca Ballotta And Azuma Visaya and junior Stefan Leustian also secured victories for the Bruins (8-4) in their non-conference finals. The Cowboys (11-6) earned the double and Tyler Zink added a singles win as a retirement. Alex Garcia and Francisco Pini stopped Visaya and Timothy Li for a 6–4 victory on Court 3, giving Oklahoma State the doubles advantage. Alessio Basile and Carl Roothman then closed out Tripathi and Jeffrey Fradkin on Court 2, clinching the first run for the Cowboys through their 6-2 victory. UCLA rebounded in singles, securing five of the first six sets. Oklahoma State’s lone first set then quickly turned into a game victory for Tyler Zink Patrick Play retired trailing 3-6, 1-3. The Bruins’ comeback began on the backcourts, where Leustian recorded his second win of the week. The 6-4, 6-4 result on court 6 came against Basile. Court 5 finished next as Ballotta defeated Pini 7-5, 6-2. Ballotta has won five of six singles decisions in a dual-match competition The remaining matches went three sets, then Court 4 reached a verdict. Visaya gave UCLA its first lead of the day, beating Garcia by a margin of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and shifting focus to the stadium fields. Of James Revelli of the Bruins in a three-set showdown with No. 108 Isaac Becroft on court 2, Tripathi provided the heroics on court 3. Serving to tie the game score at five games apiece, Ferguson double-faulted giving Tripathi the 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory. The Bruins have nearly two weeks off to prepare for the start of the Pac-12 game, which begins Friday, March 31 at number 15 in Arizona. LaNelle Robson Tennis Center’s first service is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. A visit to the Whiteman Tennis Center in Arizona will round out the trip on Sunday, April 2 at noon Tennis match results

State of Oklahoma vs UCLA

3/18/2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #32 UCLA 4, #31 Oklahoma State 2 Singles competition 1. Tyler Zink (OKST) defeats. Patrick Play (UCLA) 6-3, 3-1, retired

2. James Revelli (UCLA) vs. #108 Isaac Becroft (OKST) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 2-3, unfinished

3. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Chase Ferguson (OKST) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

4. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) def. Alex Garcia (OKST) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

5. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) def. Francisco Pini (OKST) 7-5, 6-2

6. Stefan Leustian (UCLA) def. Alessio Basile (OKST) 6-4, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. James Revelli / Patrick Play (UCLA) vs. Chase Ferguson/Tyler Zinc (OKST) 4-4, unfinished

2. Alessio Basile/Carl Roothman (OKST) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-2

3. Defeats Alex Garcia/Francisco Pini (OKST). Timothy Li / Azuma Visaya (UCLA) 6-4 Match Notes:

Oklahoma State 11-6; National ranking #31

UCLA 8-4; National ranking #32

Order of Finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (1,6,5,4,3)

