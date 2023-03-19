Michigan again denies Gophers for Big Ten men’s hockey tournament title

The words came in hushed tones and disappointed voices Saturday night in a makeshift media room at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, as Gophers players and coach Bob Motzko discussed their 4-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship game for the second consecutive time. year.

“We made some mistakes that cost us,” said junior defender and captain Brock Faber.

“We have to get better,” said senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

“I’m tired of learning [this way],” said Motzko, “but maybe that’s one we need.”

In a back-and-forth game between two college blue blood hockey players in front of a sellout crowd of 10,305, Michigan in fourth place defeated the No. 1 Gophers by a 3–2 third period deficit on goals by Seamus Casey and Dylan duke.

Brody Lamb, Logan Cooley and Rhett Pitlick scored for the Gophers, who got 27 saves from Justen Close. Rutger McGroarty scored the first two goals for Michigan and Erik Portillo made 22 saves.

Both the Wolverines (24-11-3) and Gophers (26-9-1) will be the No. 1 regional seeds when the NCAA announces its tournament field Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN. Minnesota secured the No. 1 overall NCAA seed on Friday night as No. 2 Quinnipiac lost in the semifinals of the ECAC Tournament. The Gophers will almost certainly be assigned to the Fargo Regional, which will be played Thursday and Saturday. The Gophers’ opponent will likely be Canisius, who beat Holy Cross 3-0 in the Atlantic Hockey Association title game.

Michigan remained No. 4 in the PairWise Ratings, the formula the NCAA uses to populate the 16-team field. According to US College Hockey Online, the Wolverines finished just behind No. 3 Denver.

“We’ve been really good this year, both when they scored and when we scored to go up 4-3, talk about a ‘next shift’ mentality, come back and follow up,” said Wolverines interim head coach Brandon Naurato.

The Gophers took a 3-2 lead 1:57 into the third period on a spectacular play by Pitlick.

After taking a pass from Bryce Brodzinski, Pitlick skated across the ice with Michigan defenseman Steven Holtz right in front of him. Pitlick swung the stick back and forth, spinning Holtz so that he fell, and ended the game by firing a shot past Portillo.

Then came Michigan’s response.

The Wolverines tied the score 3–3 at 5:29 on a shot from the point by Casey on a Gophers turnover. Motzko challenged for offside, but the goal stood after review. “They said he tapped,” Motzko said. “We just looked and it looks like it [the officials] Have it right.”

Duke gave the Wolverines a 4–3 lead at 11:46 as the Gophers failed to clear the zone. Duke fell before the crease and put the puck past an extended Close.

“It was a heavyweight, and you can’t make that kind of mistake in the third period,” said Motzko.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first game when Cooley blocked a shot, started a breakaway and ran Lamb in front of goal as the Mariucci crowd roared.

Michigan answered in the second period when McGroarty scored two goals 34 seconds apart for a 2–1 Wolverines lead.

The Gophers tied the score 2–2 at 10:48 of the second as Cooley ended a two-to-none rush with Jimmy Snuggerud on a Matthew Knies takeout.

After the game, Motzko took comfort in the fact that the loss did not end the Gophers’ season:

“This is not going to help us the loss; the loss stings but play an intense game.”