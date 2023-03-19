Sports
Baseball splits Doubleheader, wins series at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. The Hawaiian baseball team shared a doubleheader with Cal Poly on Saturday, winning game one 7-2 before falling 10-3 in the nightcap to claim the series victory en route to the open conference.
The series win marked the first for the Rainbow Warriors (9-8, 2-1 Big West) over the Mustangs (4-13, 1-2 Big West) since joining The Big West in 2013, and also marked the first time since 2018 that UH won its first Conference Road Series of a season.
Game 1: Hawaii 7, Cal Poly 2
A trio of Hawaii pitchers combined for another strong effort on the mound, as UH used a big third inning to secure a 7-2 victory in game one of the doubleheader against Cal Poly.
Randy Abshier got his first win of the year and worked a career-high five innings with four strikeouts before turning it around to Dalton reindeerwho hit 3.1 shutout frames while fanning out three. Connor Harrison recorded the last two outs of the game for the series victory for the ‘Bows.
Both teams crossed the line in the first inning. Kyson Donahue put the Rainbow Warriors on the board with a two-out RBI single to score Ben Zeigler – Namoa before three consecutive Mustang batters reached to start their half of the first to tie it at one.
The ‘Bows put together a number of hits in the third inning, scoring three runs on six hits to make it 4-1. Zeigler-Namoa put UH back in the lead with an RBI double to score Jordan Donahue for Matt Wong switched places with Zeigler-Namoa with a double later. Kyson Donahue came through with his second RBI of the game with a single to score Wong, giving Hawai’i a three-run lead.
Zeigler-Namoa added the lead in the fifth and led off the inning with his second homer of the season to make it 5-1. Cal Poly got the run back in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but Wong limited further damage with an incredible fly into the opening right-center to clear extra bases and help Abshier get through the frame.
The two teams went scoreless for the next three frames, but Walton provided some security in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double down the left field-line to extend the UH lead to 7-2.
Game 2: Cal Poly 10, Hawaii 3
The two teams went back and forth over the first six innings, but Hawai’i dropped the series final to Cal Poly, 10-3, after the Mustangs broke things open with a seven-run sixth inning.
The Rainbow Warriors again scored first Zach Storbakken driven in Jacob Igawa with a single in the fourth inning to make it 1-0. The Mustangs answered back with a few runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 2-1, before UH tied the score again in the sixth when Stone Miyao came through with a single with two outs.
Cal Poly would break it open in the bottom of the sixth, scoring seven runs on four hits while taking advantage of free passes surrendered by UH pitching and a costly error. After two HBP’s and a walk to start the inning, an error enabled two runs to be scored, making it 4-2 with no outs. Hawai’i pitching led to another walk, before three consecutive RBI singles made it 8-2. A two-out RBI double later in the inning closed the score to make it 9-2.
Kyson Donahue got one back for the ‘Bows in the seventh, driving in a run with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. However, Cal Poly got the run back in the bottom of the inning to round out the score.
The Rainbow Warriors return to Les Murakami Stadium for a three-game nonconference series against Tulane starting Friday at 6:35 PM
