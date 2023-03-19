Australia vs India, second ODI, tee time, how to watch, scorecards, updates, blog, David Warner returns, team news, latest





David Warner returns to the line-up as Australia take on India in the second One Day International in Vizag, with play starting at 7pm (AEDT). India emerged victorious in the first match, chasing Australia’s total of 188 with just over 10 overs to go and with five wickets to spare, taking four wins in five matches against the Aussies in all formats. Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every ODI is live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > However, the visitors hope that the likely return of Warner will provide a necessary boost to bring the ODI series up to standard. Squad chief George Bailey expects Warner to play both the second and third ODI after missing the first game. David is fine and a few more days of rehab will be extremely helpful, Bailey said. Warner returns to the squad after recovering from injury. The hard-hitting opener was forced to withdraw from the Australian squad after suffering a broken elbow in the second test while also suffering a concussion. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Marsh stars but Aussies fall in ODI | 02:58 MORE COVERAGE Indian gremlin strikes AGAIN as a massive watershed moment triggers the collapse of the horror Aussie Absolutely devastated: The cricketing world gathers around the star after the tragic death of 2-year-old daughters Painful scenes as the powerhouse team plummets to an 84-year low after a winless season But Warner has since returned to the side and was an emergency fielder for the first ODI, while also bringing the drinks to his teammates. The 36-year-old returns to the top of the league alongside Travis Head, who collected just five runs in the previous game. It is likely that Mitchell Marsh will give way to Warner, who was the only shining light of the top-scored first ODI with 81 runs from 65 deliveries, including 15 boundaries, five of which came through the rope. Follow all the action from the second ODI between Australia and India in our LIVEBLOG below! Can’t see the blog? click here

