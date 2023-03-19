Mizzou Football Spring Game: Takeaways and Observations

The Missouri football team took to the field of Devine’s indoor facility on Saturday for its annual spring game, which also falls on a family weekend for the program.

The Tigers went through individual drills before playing a line of scrimmage for about an hour.

Here are my main takeaways from what happened on the field:

Defense continues to dominate

Following the spring theme, the Tiger defense is way ahead of the offense right now. On defense, the offense is operating without 2022 starter Brady Cook at the helm, meaning no quarterback is in full control of the offense at this point.

Still, the dominance from the defensive side was clearly visible on Saturday. With former defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire emerging, the front seven in particular came to the fore. Darius Robinson got the party started early with a sack on the second drive from the line of scrimmage, and Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. also seemed to be in shape midway through the season. Robinson made the switch to the defensive end this spring and is enjoying his new role.

But newcomers TreVez Johnson and Triston Newson stole the show. Johnson had multiple big hits in the line of scrimmage, including one that stopped Luther Burden III near the goal line. The defense would get a stop and force a field goal, and the defensive back got a lot of reps with the first team at large.

Newson has been a hot topic this spring as the freshman from Independence, MS has made headlines with his speed and ball-hawking prowess at linebacker. Newson interrupted an oblique Sam Horn run and returned for a touchdown in the scrimmage period, and he appears to be moving up the depth chart after multiple in-camp interceptions.

Overall, the defense allowed two touchdowns on the day. When the team got into situations from the red zone to close out the line of scrimmage, the defense didn’t allow any scoring.

Rising stars at wide receiver

Luther Burden, Mekhi Miller, Mookie Cooper and Theo Wease Jr. made most of the headlines in this wide receiver space, but there’s some quality depth behind them.

Redshirt freshman JaMarian Wayne, who has switched back and forth between receiver and defensive back throughout his Mizzou career, got many targets today. With Burden and Wease Jr. seeing limited shots and Mekhi Miller (as far as I know) not taking the field today, Wayne had a number of chances to impress. The quarterbacks found him on numerous short crossing and swing routes, and Wayne was able to create some big plays in space, scoring one of the offense’s touchdowns.

Demariyon Peanut Houston was hampered by injury for much of last season, but WR coach Jacob Peeler believes he is a man who could break through this season ahead. Houston had nearly as many touches as Wayne on Saturday and was just as noticeable.

Redshirt junior Micah Manning also had a great bond with Jake Garcia over the middle and could be another name to watch at fall camp.

Evaluation of the quarterbacks

Three quarterbacks saw the field for Mizzou on Saturday, while Brady Cook was still sidelined due to labrum surgery.

Sam Horn generally led the charge of the first series and his performance can best be described as up and down. He found Burden on the field for the most explosive play of the day on his second drive, stopping the star receiver just short of the goal line. However, he also missed a few open targets and threw the interception to Newson. From what was observed, decision making and moving through progressions still seem to be the biggest concerns for Horn.

On the bright side, he showed his running prowess today by dodging defenders. Horn is by no means just a statue in the sack, and some of the moves he made on defenders were impressive.

Miami transfer Jake Garcia is currently the biggest wildcard in the QB room. He ran mainly with the second set of offenses and had an equally inconsistent day. The ball definitely pops out of his hand and the arm talent is very obvious. However, he was imprecise on many passes and still seems to pick up on Kirby Moore’s offense and develop chemistry with his receivers.

Junior Dylan Laible also saw the third string field and impressed early on. The Hutchinson Community College product started 4-for-4 on its opening drive with some solid check-down passes. However, he struggled as the scrimmage continued.

Other notes

Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Connor Tollison, Armand Membou and Marcellus Johnson generally formed the front line of the first series.

Nathaniel Peat had the other touchdown offense on the day.

5-6 penalties were called today (give or take). The defense was called for holding twice, which is typical of how physical the defensive backs like to play.

The Tigers now wrap up the remainder of the semester before beginning their summer training period. The season opener is scheduled for September 2 against South Dakota at Faurot Field.