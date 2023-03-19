Wildcats Sweep Day 2 of Arizona Invitational





TUCSON The Wildcats close out day two of the Arizona Invitational with two wins against Arizona Christian (5-0) and Cal Poly (4-1). Arizona’s wins this season are now reaching double digits and currently stand at 10-3 a year. The SandCats walk away from a day of domination, leaving just one point behind Cal Poly. Arizona blasted out against Arizona Christian on Saturday, needing just two sets on each court to knock out the in-state opponent. In the second game of the day, Arizona defeated a fierce Cal Poly squad that hung on to the end. The senior duo on lane one, Alex Parkhurst And Sarah Blacker gave up a total of 18 points in straight sets in their first game of the day. They then handily won set one in their second match. The duo were then put to the test in their second set against Cal Poly. After trailing 15–17 late in the second set, Blacker and Parkhurst used their veteran experience to mount a necessary overtime comeback to win their second set. The run they earned gave Arizona their third point of the game and another count in the win column. The pair went 2-0 that day. Abby Russell And Hope Shannon , similarly allowed fewer than 21 combined points in both sets against Arizona Christian on court two. The pair took a hit in their first set against Cal Poly to drop the set 17-21. While making more than a handful of incredible plays, Russell and Shannon came back to win their second set by three points and their third set by six points. The pair went 2-0 that day. On track three, Alan Rennie And Grace Cook defeated Arizona Christian in the first game, held them in single digits for their first set, and won by nine in their second set. Annie Kost And Miranda error defeated both the in-state opponents in their first game and their second game against the out-of-state opponent on Saturday. The duo appeared on court four and court five. They went to three sets against Cal Poly in a tough game, which finally came out with Arizona’s last point of the day to add to the final score. Kali Uhl And Dilara Gedikoglu jumped from lane five against Arizona Christian to lane four against Cal Poly. They won both matchups on Saturday and helped Arizona take home two wins on day two of the Arizona Invitational. The duo defeated their opponents 84-47 in both games. Arizona returns to action on Friday, March 24 in Nacogdoches, Texas to face Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas in the SFA Invitational. #17Arizona 5, Arizona Christian 0 Court 1: Alex Parkhurst / Sarah Blacker (ARIZ) def. Misty McCall/Brianna Boeckman (ACU), 11/21, 7/21

Court 2: Abby Russell / Hope Shannon (ARIZ) def. Haley Brown/Amaya Brown (ACU), 21-13, 21-9

Court 3: Alan Rennie / Grace Cook (ARIZ) def. Riley Brown/Railey Dykstra (ACU), 21-6, 21-12

Court 4: Annie Kost / Miranda error (ARIZ) def. Sydney Shaw/Katy Shockey (ACU), 7/21, 21/15

Court 5: Kali Uhl / Dilara Gedikoglu (ARIZ) def. Brianna Beckler/Anna Kate Clark (ACU), 21-15, 21-9 Order of completion: 1,5,3,4,2 #17 Arizona 4, Cal Poly 1 Court 1: Alex Parkhurst / Sarah Blacker (ARIZ) def. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP), 21-13, 24-22

Court 2: Abby Russell / Hope Shannon (ARIZ) def. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess (CP), 17-21, 21-18, 15-9

Court 3: Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) defeated. Alan Rennie / Grace Cook (ARIZ), 21-19, 21-13

Court 4: Kali Uhl / Dilara Gedikoglu (ARIZ) def. Julia Soeller/Emma Zuffelato (CP), 21-11, 21-12

Court 5: Annie Kost / Miranda error (ARIZ) def. Marina Warren/Kalee Graff (CP), 16-21; Order of completion: 4,2,3,1,5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/3/18/wildcats-sweep-day-2-of-arizona-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related