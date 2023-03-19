Women’s tennis drops close to Fighting Hawks





The Eastern Washington University women’s tennis team welcomed North Dakota today (March 18) and lost a close game, 4-3, at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse. With the loss, the Eagles move to 2-9 overall with a chance of redemption when they resume Big Sky Conference competition at home tomorrow. “Today was a tough loss. North Dakota did well and they fought really well to come out on top. I’m really happy with the good singles performance of Scout Matthews , Jennifer Kida And Leandra Nizetic ‘ said the head coach Dustin Hinson . “Those were good quality wins and we really showed good faith and confidence in those games. There are a lot of areas where I think we could have been better. We just need to dig and find ways to improve in those areas. We have lucky that we get another chance to compete tomorrow. I look forward to seeing what we bring to court.” The Eagles started the game by giving away the double to the Fighting Hawks, but bounced back in the first singles game when Scout Matthews defeated No. 1 Nyah Kauders after straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Eastern rallied with a second singles win at No. 4 Leandra Nizetic over Nora Heinitz (6-1, 6-3), who put the Eagles ahead 2-1. Soon after, EWU gave up its first singles point to No. 2 North Dakota, tying the game. Jennifer Kida put the Eagles back on top, going 3-2 after knocking out Andrea Jansson (6-1, 1-6, 6-0) at No. 3 singles. The final decision came down to the final two games of the afternoon, in which EWU fell to No. 5 and No. 6 singles after two sets. Singles results

Scout Matthews final Nyah Kauders (6-2, 6-2)

Sapir defeats Shelah. Renata Gabuzyan (6-3, 6-4)

Jennifer Kida final Andrea Janson (6-1, 1-6, 6-0)

Leandra Nizetic final Nore Heinitz (6-1, 6-3)

Jule Schulte beats. Isabella Foshee (6-3, 6-3)

Angela Georgieva beats. Kenzington Mann (6-3, 6-2) Double result Sapir Sela/Andrea Jansson defeated. Scout Matthews / Leandra Nizetic (6-3)

Jennifer Kida / Isabella Foshee vs. Nyah Kauders/Nore Heinitz (unfinished)

Angela Georgieva/Jule Schulte defeated. Renata Gabuzyan / Kenzington Mann (6-1) Next one The Eagles host tomorrow, March 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, Idaho State at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2023/3/18/womens-tennis-women-drop-home-match-to-north-dakota-4-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related