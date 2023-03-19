No. 6/6 men’s ice hockey falls 3-2 to Colgate in ECAC Hockey Championship Game





LAKE PLACID, NY Senior captain Henry Thrun and junior forward Matthew Coronato each scored, but No. 6/6 Harvard men’s ice hockey (24-7-2) fell to Colgate (19-15-5) in the ECAC Hockey Championship Game on Saturday night (March 18) at Herb Brooks Arena. Harvard, trailing 3-1 going into the third period, trimmed Colgate’s lead to 3-2 on Coronato’s power play goal with 7:05 left to play. Coronato almost tied the game with an extra striker on the ice in the last minute, but his net-forward chance sailed just wide of the net. HOW IT HAPPENED Colgate converted an early power play opportunity, as Colton Young found the top corner from close range at 1:01 to set up the Raiders early. After a 2-on-1 later in the opening period, Colgate took a two-goal lead, with Alex Young scoring at 12:47. Harvard followed that goal with a good shift, as Coronato pulled a penalty at 13:42 with a good net forward drive, but the Crimson was unable to capitalize on the ensuing power play. The Crimson got another power play opportunity when Alex Young was called for interference after an at bat Ian Moores stay out at 4:57 pm. Harvard’s best scoring opportunity on that man advantage came late when Farrell nearly found a senior defenseman Ryan Seven for a back door tap in. Thrun made it a one-goal game in the opening minutes of the second period, firing a long wrist shot through traffic that beat Carter Gylander (34 saves) over the shoulder at 6:01. But the Raiders responded with another goal from the rush, as Levi Glasman hit an air puck into the net at 9:38 to make it 3-1. Harvard went back to the power play early in the third period. Alex Laferriere had a golden opportunity half way to the man advantage in the high slot that Gylander smothered. Then, shortly after the power game ended, Alex Gaffney set up Marek Heyduk on the back door, but his chance sailed wide of the net. But Harvard capitalized on another man advantage from Farrell, as Coronato found the puck in a clean front scramble and beat Gylander at 12:55 to deliver a frantic finish. GAME NOTES Senior defender Henry Thrun and junior forward Alex Laferriere were named to the ECAC Hockey All-Tournament Team.

for the night, finishing 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Harvard returned to the ECAC Hockey title game for the fifth time in the past seven completed seasons. Harvard is now 11-12 all-time in ECAC Hockey Championship games.

Harvard’s loss set up a 9-0-1 run, the longest undefeated streak since the 2016-17 season.

Senior defender Henry Thrun scored his seventh goal of the season and now has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in his last 16 games.

Junior forward Matthew Coronato is the third Harvard player to score 20 goals per year Sean Farrell (21) and Alex Laferriere (20). NEXT ONE Harvard awaits the fate of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow night (March 19) while the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Selection Show airs on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

