Bats lead baseball to series win in Utah

Next game: at Utah 3/19/2023 | 12:00 am Utah live stream KDUS 1060 AM Apple. 19 (Sun) / 12:00 bee Utah History

SALT LAKE CITY Another offensive outburst propelled Sun Devil Baseball to a series-winning 15-9 victory over Utah on the road in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

ASU scored 18 hits in the third game in the last six games, the team has 17 or more hits and scored more runs against the Utes than Utah allowed in a game this season.

Luke Keaschall went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, a home run and a double. Nu’u Contrades went 4-for-6 with three RBI’s and four runs scored. Wyatt Crenshaw added a 3-for-5 day with three RBIs, two doubles, and a homer.

Matt Binding earned the win after 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, as he had to get into the game early and get ASU out of trouble in the third inning. Owen Stevenson stifled any late Utah momentum with six up and six down to close the door at the end of the game.

TURNING POINT

It was a sort of déjà vu from yesterday after ASU jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the 1st of 12e time in 19 games, ASU has scored in the first but free bases immediately bit ASU in the bottom half of the frame and Utah scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead. But just like yesterday, the Sun Devils had an immediate response, dropping a spot of five in the top of the second inning to jump out to a 7-3 lead that wouldn’t give up throughout the game. Crenshaw had a two-run homer in the frame and Keaschall had an RBI double.

BIG MOMENT

The two teams traded a few runs in the bottom of the third and top of the fourth to make it 9-5 for two scoreless frames. ASU dropped four runs in the top of the seventh to appear to have put the game ahead Luke Keaschalls two-run shot to center field. But Utah came right back with four of them in the bottom half and looked poised to add more on a cutting ball to the center right hole that would have made it a two-point game. But Isaiah Jackson appeared out of nowhere to hook the liner before it fell to keep it a four-run game.

LAST STRAW

Owen Stevenson allowed no drama at the end of the inning and retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth inning, striking out three of them. Contrades and Keaschall, as they have all week, hit RBI singles in the ninth inning to make it a six-run game.

NOTABLES

After a slow start in the doubles category this season, ASU has come alive – four today and 25 in the last eight games. ASU placed only 13 in its first 11 games.

The trio of Ryan Kampos , Nu’u Contrades And Luke Keaschall have had an unreal tear the last five games. The group has combined to hit 41-of-72 (.569) with 30 of ASU’s 59 RBIs in that time. They combined for seven home runs and nine doubles for a slugging percentage of 1,000 and an OPS of 1,625.

, And have had an unreal tear the last five games. The group has combined to hit 41-of-72 (.569) with 30 of ASU’s 59 RBIs in that time. They combined for seven home runs and nine doubles for a slugging percentage of 1,000 and an OPS of 1,625. ASU has scored in the first inning in 12 of its 19 games played this season, going 9-3 in those games.

ASU improved to 11-0 in games where it led after seven innings.

Campos extended his streak of bases reached to 17 games. Oddly enough, despite reaching base four times today, his team-leading 11-game hitting streak came to an end today. He walked three batters and an HBP, and scored two runs.

Jacob Tobias extended his team lead at first base to 18 games and tied the team lead with his eighth multi-hit game.

extended his team lead at first base to 18 games and tied the team lead with his eighth multi-hit game. Luke Keaschall went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and his second home run of the series, scoring two runs. In the last six games, he hits .560 with three home runs and five doubles and team-best 13 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of 1,120 and four walks and an OPS of 1,741.

went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and his second home run of the series, scoring two runs. In the last six games, he hits .560 with three home runs and five doubles and team-best 13 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of 1,120 and four walks and an OPS of 1,741. Nu’u Contrades also hits .560 with two home runs, two doubles, and nine runs. He went 4-for-6 today with four runs scored and three RBI’s.

also hits .560 with two home runs, two doubles, and nine runs. He went 4-for-6 today with four runs scored and three RBI’s. Matt Binding has come out of the bullpen exceptionally this season, earning victory today to go 2-0 out of the bullpen with a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 innings pitched, holding opponents to .185 at the plate.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

Wyatt Crenshaw rocked a double to opposing left center on the very first pitch of the game and Nu’u Contrades going to the two holes for the first time this season rewarded him with an RBI poke through the right side to give ASU a quick 1-0 lead. Ryan Kampos took a walk and Luke Keaschall moved the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. With two outs on the board, Contrades made a perfect down-ball read on a ball in the sand that ran away from the Utah catcher, swept home to give ASU an early 2-0 lead.

Curtis struggled with his command early on, loading the bases without allowing a hit and allowing a run on an RBI ground-out. A two-out, two-run double led to two more runs to put the Utes ahead 3-2 early on. Curtis did manage to strand two in scoring position with a strikeout to limit the damage.

Second inning

Jackson reached on an one-out infield single and finished second on a throwing error Drake Varnado drove him home with an RBI single in his first career start to tie the game at 3-3. Two throws later, Wyatt Crenshaw put the Sun Devils back on top with an undoubted two-run shot to right to make it 5-3. Campos walked his second in as many innings and Luke Keaschall followed by an RBI double to make it 6-3. Tobias walked and loaded the bases with one out, which chased the Utah-starter. Cano drew an RBI walk to make it 7-3 before a double play ended the threat.

ASU got the much-needed 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the inning, fueled by three nice defensive plays from Jacob Tobias on first base.

Third inning

Isaiah Jackson walked first, but stranded in third place in the inning. The Utes loaded the bases with no outs on three consecutive hits, which would put Curtis out of the game. A fourth single in a row would bring in a run, but Tieding struckout and caused a sac-fly followed by a groundout to limit the damage to only two runs.

Fourth inning

The ASU offensive came right back with a Campos HBP and singles by Keaschall and Tobias to load the bases with no outs. Utah made a pitching change and Willie Canoe walked again for RBI and Jackson brought home another on a sacrifice fly to make it 9–5. A tie stranded an one-out single for a scoreless frame to keep the lead at four.

Fifth inning

The Devils went down for the first time in a row in the game. A first walk led to no problems, as Tieding got the next three outs for another scoreless frame.

Sixth inning

A one-off single from Jacob Tobias was the extent of damage in the sixth. Timmy Manning came in and allowed two baserunners on a walk and HBP, but escaped the frame without taking damage.

Seventh inning

Isaiah Jackson led off with a single, stole second and took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Crenshaw double with one out. Contrades stayed hot with an RBI in the right side to make it 11-5. After Campos lifted one to center caution lane, Keaschall made up the difference with a two-out, two-out shot just left of the batter’s eye to give it a four-run frame and a 13-1 lead. 5 to make.

Utah didn’t go quietly into the night and immediately responded with four more runs of their own to cut it to 13-9 and were looking for more on a cutting ball to right-center that would likely have narrowed it to two runs. lead for Isaiah Jackson took off out of nowhere for an incredible dive catch to rob extra bases and runs and keep the lead at four.

Eighth inning

Cano led off with an infield single, but a double play and deep fly to Jackson’s caution lane ended ASU’s attempt to regain momentum. Owen Stevenson came in and did his part to make sure Utah didn’t keep feeling themselves, with a nice play from Campos to get a ball off the foul line before this foul rolled to play easy initially after the Utah runner thought the ball went crazy. Back-to-back reverse K’s from Stevenson made it a prompt 1-2-3 frame.

Ninth inning

The Devils left nothing to chance with a Kienvu double set the table for Contrades’ fourth hit of the day, an RBI-single to make it 14-9. Campos took his third walk of the day and Luke Keaschall added his fourth RBI of the day with a rocket fired back on broadway to make it 15-9.

There were no late dramas tonight as Stevenson got three outs in a row, highlighted by an incredible stab from Tobias going into foul territory and a throw-away back to Stevenson who initially covered the bag.

ON DECK

ASU will attempt to sweep the series from Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City tomorrow at 12 a.m. AZT (1 p.m. local). The game is available through the Utah Live Stream and available over local airwaves on KDUS 1060 AM.