Sports
Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Preview: The Offense
Spring training for Notre Dame football begins on March 22. In preparation, here’s a sneak peek at the offensive side of the roster, with scholarship totals set for the fall and players who will dominate the discussion from the get-go.
Quarterback
Stock market players: 5
All Eyes On: Sam Hartman
Underclassman to watch: Kenny Minchey
Make-or-Break Spring: Tyler Buchner
Barring an injury, Hartman starts. Period of time. Quarterback coach Gino Guidugli has to say there is a QB gamebut 110 career touchdowns and nearly 13,000 career transition yards don’t choose a sixth collegiate season instead of the NFL draft if there is even a slight chance to ride the couch. Anyway, the story is what Hartman looks like in a different offense than Wake up BossS patented slow mesh, specifically how it fits in a run-first attack with talented but inexperienced receivers.
On Hartman’s side, freshman Minchey won’t get many reps behind sixth-year Hartman and up-and-coming junior Buchner. But the four-star ex-Pitt committing in the off-season will be important in getting a head start on 2024 Irish quarterback CJ Carr and signaling what Buchner’s development looks like.
And that’s why this is an all-or-nothing spring for Buchner. His sprained shoulder last season cost him what he needed most: in-game reps. He’s unlikely to get many more this year with Hartman in the squad and a run game likely to be viable without a Buchner pack as needed in 2021. But this is his reality, so the one-time recruit with five star must make it strides in every possible way.
Run back
Stock market players: 6
All Eyes On: Chris Tyree
Underclassman to watch: Jadarian Price
Make-or-Break Spring: GiBran Payne
Logan Diggs and Audric Estime are 1A and 1B in the running back room, though not necessarily in that order. Tire’s speed is a unique weapon on the roster, but two Irish coaching staff have yet to figure out how to best use it. It’s important that this one might do at a wide receiver, as Tyree could very well have been the fourth string to return last season if not for the pre-season achilles injury.
Speaking of Price, the four-star recruit from Texas turned heads last season until his freshman year ended before it started. He is another dual threat weapon that can complement a talented but young Irish receiving corps. How he recovers from that injury will be important for determining the pecking order within the position group, both this season and beyond.
Which brings us to Payne. Running backs coach Deland McCullough brought the former four-star recruit from Indiana last offseason. Payne’s injury history is extensive and he’s only a sophomore-to-be, but the potential is there. It’s up to him to find a spot on special teams, a vacant punt return spot, and even Tyree’s kickoff return duties must surely be up for grabs or he risks being passed over by four-star Jeremiyah Love once the summer enroller arrives on campus.
Wide receiver
Stock market players: 10*
All Eyes On: Tobias Merriweather
Underclassmen to watch: Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James
Make-or-Break Spring: Lorenzo Styles Jr.
* Pending status of the former walk-on Matt Salernos scholarship
This will be the year a freshman wide receiver impresses at Notre Dame. Yes, yes, that has been said many times and in fact it never actually happened. But this year will be different. Why? Um, well because Brian Kelly isn’t the coach anymore? Because Tommy Rees isn’t OC anymore? Because probability suggests that this trend of freshmen not producing can’t go on forever?
Whatever the reason, position coach Chansi Stuckey deserves a statue if he pulls off this feat. That would have been the case with Merriweather last season. Instead, concussions limited him to one catch (albeit for a touchdown) all season. But now the Irish need receivers to step up, so it would be the perfect time for Merriweather to live up to the hype and for Greathouse, James or any other freshman to finally become an exception to the rule at Notre Dame.
That’s especially true considering the way Styles declined last season. His first year was far from world famous, but last season was still a bucket of cold water in the face. Whatever the problem, Styles needs to put it to rest in the off-season if he wants to regain his starting spot (or simply prevent more players from passing him). If he doesn’t, he may not be on the Ireland squad to start the 2023 campaign.
Tight end
Stock market players: 6*
All Eyes On: Mitchell Evans
Underclassman to watch: Holden Staes
Make-or-Break Spring: Kevin Bauman
* Pending former walk-on Davis Sherwoods scholarship status
Evans caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl, effectively establishing himself as the in fact heir to Notre Dame’s No. 1 tight end spot. The former high school quarterback has impressed the staff since enrolling early as a freshman, but will have to fight off talented undergrads who contributed last season.
One of those underclassmen is Staes. Staes was given less pomp and circumstance than his classmate Eli Raridon, the legacy of Notre Dame desperately pursued by the state of Iowa. Raridon made an impressive off-season recovery from an ACL tear suffered during his high school basketball season before tearing his other ACL as a true freshman. With the coaching staff likely to be more cautious about Raridon’s rehab this time around, Staes has a chance to build a good freshman season and contribute more often.
All of that means rising senior Kevin Bauman is in a precarious position. Like Raridon, Bauman also missed most of last season with a torn ACL after sitting with a broken leg for much of the previous year. He had seemingly carved out a spot for himself in last season’s opener against ohio statebut even his role as the go-to blocking tight end could be forfeited to Staes or Davis Sherwood if Bauman can’t stay sane.
offensive line
Stock market players: 18
All Eyes On: Blake Fisher and Joe Alt
Underclassmen to watch: Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner
Make-or-Break Spring: Caleb Johnson and Rocco Spindler
Alt and Fisher are NFL offensive tackles, and the former is almost certainly a first-round pick. What’s unclear is how much of either can be properly assessed this spring, given Notre Dame’s losses on the defensive line. But it will also be worth seeing how they are developed by new position coach Joe Rudolph and how the tandem steps in with two new starting guards at their side.
One of those starting guards could be Schrauth. The ex-Wisconsin commit has quickly caught the eye of Rocco Spindler (more on him soon) as the fan-hopeful underclassman to get on the offensive line. Hell must fight Spindler, Pat Coogan and veteran Andrew Kristofic for a starting job.
As for Schrauth’s classmate Wagner, he won’t replace Alt or Fisher at tackle this offseason. Still, it’s important for him to step up against veterans Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody for a spot in 2024, especially as only one may become available at that point. Throw in the up-and-coming junior Johnson as another competitor at tackle, as the former four-star and one-time Auburn commit likely has one more chance to earn a starting spot himself.
And now Spindler. He was mentioned as Quenton Nelson’s potential second coming but has yet to make a splash. That’s OK for Notre Dame, given the depth of talent along the offensive line. But like Johnson, Spindler risks losing his (possibly only) chance to become a starter if he can’t impress enough this offseason.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2023/3/18/23646102/notre-dame-football-spring-practice-preview-the-offense-fighting-irish-nd-news-update-roster-qb-rb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Interdisciplinary master’s program at the National University of Singapore to equip learners with Industry 4.0 skills
- TikTok bans are spreading across Waterloo Region, but cybersecurity experts are divided
- Bolton reacted to Trump’s message saying he expects to be arrested
- Erdogan to address EU-organized donor event for Trkiye earthquake
- Boris Johnson finalizes defense ahead of party inquiry showdown
- Emergency alert system being tested on mobile phones by UK government
- Tony Shalhoub reveals where the next Monk film finds his character | Entertainment
- Men’s Tennis Posts 5-2 Win Marist
- Day 3 of the men’s tournament
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”