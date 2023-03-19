Spring training for Notre Dame football begins on March 22. In preparation, here’s a sneak peek at the offensive side of the roster, with scholarship totals set for the fall and players who will dominate the discussion from the get-go.

Quarterback

Stock market players: 5

All Eyes On: Sam Hartman

Underclassman to watch: Kenny Minchey

Make-or-Break Spring: Tyler Buchner

Barring an injury, Hartman starts. Period of time. Quarterback coach Gino Guidugli has to say there is a QB gamebut 110 career touchdowns and nearly 13,000 career transition yards don’t choose a sixth collegiate season instead of the NFL draft if there is even a slight chance to ride the couch. Anyway, the story is what Hartman looks like in a different offense than Wake up BossS patented slow mesh, specifically how it fits in a run-first attack with talented but inexperienced receivers.

On Hartman’s side, freshman Minchey won’t get many reps behind sixth-year Hartman and up-and-coming junior Buchner. But the four-star ex-Pitt committing in the off-season will be important in getting a head start on 2024 Irish quarterback CJ Carr and signaling what Buchner’s development looks like.

And that’s why this is an all-or-nothing spring for Buchner. His sprained shoulder last season cost him what he needed most: in-game reps. He’s unlikely to get many more this year with Hartman in the squad and a run game likely to be viable without a Buchner pack as needed in 2021. But this is his reality, so the one-time recruit with five star must make it strides in every possible way.

Matt Pendleton – USA TODAY Sports

Run back

Stock market players: 6

All Eyes On: Chris Tyree

Underclassman to watch: Jadarian Price

Make-or-Break Spring: GiBran Payne

Logan Diggs and Audric Estime are 1A and 1B in the running back room, though not necessarily in that order. Tire’s speed is a unique weapon on the roster, but two Irish coaching staff have yet to figure out how to best use it. It’s important that this one might do at a wide receiver, as Tyree could very well have been the fourth string to return last season if not for the pre-season achilles injury.

Speaking of Price, the four-star recruit from Texas turned heads last season until his freshman year ended before it started. He is another dual threat weapon that can complement a talented but young Irish receiving corps. How he recovers from that injury will be important for determining the pecking order within the position group, both this season and beyond.

Which brings us to Payne. Running backs coach Deland McCullough brought the former four-star recruit from Indiana last offseason. Payne’s injury history is extensive and he’s only a sophomore-to-be, but the potential is there. It’s up to him to find a spot on special teams, a vacant punt return spot, and even Tyree’s kickoff return duties must surely be up for grabs or he risks being passed over by four-star Jeremiyah Love once the summer enroller arrives on campus.

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver

Stock market players: 10*

All Eyes On: Tobias Merriweather

Underclassmen to watch: Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James

Make-or-Break Spring: Lorenzo Styles Jr.

* Pending status of the former walk-on Matt Salernos scholarship

This will be the year a freshman wide receiver impresses at Notre Dame. Yes, yes, that has been said many times and in fact it never actually happened. But this year will be different. Why? Um, well because Brian Kelly isn’t the coach anymore? Because Tommy Rees isn’t OC anymore? Because probability suggests that this trend of freshmen not producing can’t go on forever?

Whatever the reason, position coach Chansi Stuckey deserves a statue if he pulls off this feat. That would have been the case with Merriweather last season. Instead, concussions limited him to one catch (albeit for a touchdown) all season. But now the Irish need receivers to step up, so it would be the perfect time for Merriweather to live up to the hype and for Greathouse, James or any other freshman to finally become an exception to the rule at Notre Dame.

That’s especially true considering the way Styles declined last season. His first year was far from world famous, but last season was still a bucket of cold water in the face. Whatever the problem, Styles needs to put it to rest in the off-season if he wants to regain his starting spot (or simply prevent more players from passing him). If he doesn’t, he may not be on the Ireland squad to start the 2023 campaign.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end

Stock market players: 6*

All Eyes On: Mitchell Evans

Underclassman to watch: Holden Staes

Make-or-Break Spring: Kevin Bauman

* Pending former walk-on Davis Sherwoods scholarship status

Evans caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl, effectively establishing himself as the in fact heir to Notre Dame’s No. 1 tight end spot. The former high school quarterback has impressed the staff since enrolling early as a freshman, but will have to fight off talented undergrads who contributed last season.

One of those underclassmen is Staes. Staes was given less pomp and circumstance than his classmate Eli Raridon, the legacy of Notre Dame desperately pursued by the state of Iowa. Raridon made an impressive off-season recovery from an ACL tear suffered during his high school basketball season before tearing his other ACL as a true freshman. With the coaching staff likely to be more cautious about Raridon’s rehab this time around, Staes has a chance to build a good freshman season and contribute more often.

All of that means rising senior Kevin Bauman is in a precarious position. Like Raridon, Bauman also missed most of last season with a torn ACL after sitting with a broken leg for much of the previous year. He had seemingly carved out a spot for himself in last season’s opener against ohio statebut even his role as the go-to blocking tight end could be forfeited to Staes or Davis Sherwood if Bauman can’t stay sane.

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio/USA TODAY NETWORK

offensive line

Stock market players: 18

All Eyes On: Blake Fisher and Joe Alt

Underclassmen to watch: Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner

Make-or-Break Spring: Caleb Johnson and Rocco Spindler

Alt and Fisher are NFL offensive tackles, and the former is almost certainly a first-round pick. What’s unclear is how much of either can be properly assessed this spring, given Notre Dame’s losses on the defensive line. But it will also be worth seeing how they are developed by new position coach Joe Rudolph and how the tandem steps in with two new starting guards at their side.

One of those starting guards could be Schrauth. The ex-Wisconsin commit has quickly caught the eye of Rocco Spindler (more on him soon) as the fan-hopeful underclassman to get on the offensive line. Hell must fight Spindler, Pat Coogan and veteran Andrew Kristofic for a starting job.

As for Schrauth’s classmate Wagner, he won’t replace Alt or Fisher at tackle this offseason. Still, it’s important for him to step up against veterans Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody for a spot in 2024, especially as only one may become available at that point. Throw in the up-and-coming junior Johnson as another competitor at tackle, as the former four-star and one-time Auburn commit likely has one more chance to earn a starting spot himself.

And now Spindler. He was mentioned as Quenton Nelson’s potential second coming but has yet to make a splash. That’s OK for Notre Dame, given the depth of talent along the offensive line. But like Johnson, Spindler risks losing his (possibly only) chance to become a starter if he can’t impress enough this offseason.