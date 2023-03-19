Men’s tennis beats Chestnut Hill for 11th straight win





Next game: against Colgate 31-03-2023 | 16.00 hours March 31 (Fri) / 4 p.m in return for Colgate LEWISBURG, Pa. Harrison Golds three-set victory over No. 1 singles secured the Bucknell men’s tennis team’s 11th consecutive win, a 5-2 verdict over Chestnut Hill on Saturday afternoon at the Varsity Tennis Courts. The Bison, who didn’t lose by a 4-3 game against Villanova on Feb. 4, are now 11-4 on the season en route to a significant portion of the Patriot League games. Bucknell avenged last season’s loss to Chestnut Hill (6-4), a very good Division II program from Philadelphia. The Bison now owns the fifth-longest winning streak in the school’s history. Bucknell won 23 straight over the 1970 and 1971 seasons, and the team has also seen 15 match streaks in 1926/1927, 1937/1938 and 1998. De Bison won the three doubles matches and claimed the double for the 12th time in a row. The freshman tandem of Amar Tahirovic And Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega won their game at number 2 6-1. Nick Muller And Michael Owen won 6-3 at No. 3, and gold and Brendan McDonald triumphed in a tiebreak at No. 1. Gold and McDonald improved to 9-0 in No. 1 doubles this spring. McDonald is now 22-3 with all partners in the full season, while Gold and Mueller both improved to 14-3 in doubles. Convincing straight-set singles win against Tahirovic at No. 2 and Tim Zelikovsky at No. 5 put the Bison on the brink of team victory, and Gold took it with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Noah Cutting at No. 1 singles. McDonald also won in three sets on court No. 6, while Chestnut Hill took consolation victories over Tiago Lima at No. 3 and Antonio Franquis Lion at No. 4. Mueller saw his nine-match singles winning streak come to an end as Lima won their third kit 7-5. The Bison finish the regular season with five consecutive Patriot League games, starting with Colgate and Boston University at Syracuse on March 31 and April 1.

