Bowling has perfect day in Music City Classic





SMYRNA, Tenn. North Carolina A&T had an outstanding second day at the 19th Annual Music City Classic hosted by Vanderbilt University Saturday at the Smyrna Bowling Center. The National Tenpin Coaches Association’s latest poll showed that the Aggies, the nation’s seventh-largest team, fell 4-0 to traditional team play on Saturday. Senior Lauren Tomaszewski led the way for A&T with one of the best traditional team game performances of her season. Tomaszewski totaled 1,192 pins on Saturday, more than 200 pins in all five games she bowled. She went over 250 pins twice and averaged 238.40. Tomaszewski had the highest individual pin total of the day and will earn all tournaments on Sunday. As a team, the Aggies moved from ninth on Friday to fifth on Saturday. A&T totaled 5,186 pins on the day, the third-highest total behind the nation’s top-ranked team, McKendree (5,460) and ninth-ranked Sam Houston State (5,333). The Aggies are 6-3 for the tournament, with 10,066 total pins for a nine-game average of 201.3. The teams will play three best-of-seven Baker games on Sunday, with the Aggies coming in as No. 5. They will play No. 6-seeded and fourth-seeded Arkansas State. A&T can finish as high as third. Another Aggie finished in the top-15 in sophomores Chloe Newberry . Newberry totaled 1,080 pins for a five-game average of 216.00. Senior Jada Bassette went over 200 pins time after time and totaled 1,041 over five games for an average of 208.20. The Aggies started the day with a 1,071–944 win over No. 17 Central Missouri, with Newberry leading the way with a 255. Tomaszewski posted a 227 and Bassette and sophomores Maya Aviles added 204 and 200 respectively. Then A&T defeated another ranked opponent with a 1,086-981 win over No. 19 Lincoln Memorial. Once again, Tomaszewski’s 258 led the way, followed by Bassette’s 244 pin total and Avilez’s 213. A&T came in just under 1,000 in their third game with a 963-796 victory over Aurora. Newberry posted a 227, followed by Tomaszewski’s 225. The dominance continued with a 1,087-740 victory over Belmont Abbey College. All five Aggies went over 200, led by Aviez’s 234. Tomaszewski totaled 228 pins and Newberry totaled 215. Bassette and Junior Melanie Kathen added a 208 and 202 respectively. The Aggies bowed in a bye game to end the day, a total of 979 cones. Tomaszewski finished her day with a 258. Bassette added 215 to her season totals. The Aggies are 83-31 on the season as they prepare to wrap up their final regular season tournament on Sunday.

