Manchester City vs. Burnley – Football match report – 18 March 2023





The irrepressible Erling Haaland broke through the 40-goal mark in his first season at Manchester City with a hat-trick in Burnley’s 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Just after his mid-week five-goal volley against RB Leipzig, the Norwegian striker once again proved unsatisfied to demolish the Championship leaders at the Etihad Stadium. The 22-year-old scored signature goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes and completed his sixth hat-trick of the season when he converted a rebound to complete the tie just before the hour mark. – Dawson: Haaland’s sixth sense sends City into the semi-finals of the FA Cup

– Stream LIVE: Man United vs. Fulham – Sunday, 12:25pm ET, ESPN+ He has now scored a whopping 42 goals for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in June. Julian Alvarez then struck twice with a goal from substitute Cole Palmer in between as City rioted to make it 13 goals in the week to enter the semi-finals. It proved to be a cathartic day for former City hero Vincent Kompany, who has led Burnley to the brink of a swift return to the Premier League after last year’s relegation. Haaland is only the sixth player in the Premier League era to score at least 40 goals in all competitions in a season – along with Ruud van Nistelrooy (44), Mohamed Salah (44), Cristiano Ronaldo (42), Andy Cole (41) and Harry Kane (41). And with City still in three leagues, it certainly won’t be long before he passes 50. “Maybe he’ll get 50 goals, maybe even 60. It’s insane,” said Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer on the BBC’s Match of the Day Live studio. “Haaland is a beast. He is a goal machine. He lives and breathes goals.” Haaland was calmer about his extraordinary statistics. “It’s been some good last games,” a subdued Haaland, who scored his first goals in the FA Cup, told BBC Sport. “7-0 and 6-0 before the international break is impressive and I am very happy. “Every goal means a lot to me and every goal means a lot to the team.” Burnley actually had a good match against City in the first half hour and created some decent chances. But when Haaland moved quickly to Alvarez’s through ball and the ball past Burnley’s onrushing Bailey Peacock-Farrell to break the deadlock, the writing was on the wall. Phil Foden’s low cross set up Haaland’s second goal and his hat-trick goal came after Foden’s effort hit the post. Alvarez also impressed and took his goals superbly, while young Palmer’s goal made it a very satisfying day for a City side suddenly looking back at their best. The three other FA Cup sixth round matches take place on Sunday with Manchester United at home to Fulham, Sheffield United hosting Blackburn Rovers and Brighton and Hove Albion welcoming fourth-tier Grimsby Town survivors.

