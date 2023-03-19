Medvedev beats Tiafoe to reach first final Indian Wells | ATP tour

Daniil Medvedev added a slightly easier chapter to his rollercoaster 2023 BNP Paribas Open story on Saturday, as he passed Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach his maiden final at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells.

Aside from dropping seven match points and getting broken twice when he served for the game late in the semifinals, the fifth seed turned in a first-class all-around performance to extend his winning streak to 19 games. Having won ATP Tour titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai during his run so far, the former world No. 1 is now within one game of becoming the first man to win four titles in five weeks since Andy Murray in 2016 .

It was crazy in the end, Medvedev said. I got super tight. I would say so [after] 6-5, 40/0, ​​I think I was tight on deuce when I thought, “Oh my god, that’s a lot of missed opportunities, this couldn’t go well for me.” So I got real tight, [but] I still managed to keep playing The Ace well [on match point] was a relief, I’m just really happy that I couldn’t lose this match.

As he has been throughout his red hot run, Medvedev was relentless from the baseline throughout the hour and 47 minute game. Yet he also sprinkled a series of magical moments into his performance that saw an at times exasperated Tiafoe become one of the biggest crowd pleasers on the Tour himself with few opportunities to counter.

Medvedev rolled his ankle in his fourth round win against Alexander Zverev and then cut his thumb badly in his quarterfinal win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. After overcoming those challenges and then defeating Tiafoe, he booked an appointment with second seed Carlos Alcaraz or 11th seed Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s championship game. The 27-year-old is chasing his fifth Masters 1000 title and his first since 2021.

I’m playing better and better I’d say, said Medvedev, who admitted he struggled with the slower conditions in his early rounds in the California desert. When I rolled my ankle, I started playing better on this court!

It’s still not my favorite conditions to play, so that’s why at the end [today] I probably had a hard time. On any other field I could do better with the match points, but we never know. But if you’re in the final you can’t complain, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow and hope I can play my best tennis.

Despite his late struggles, Medvedev’s serve proved crucial to his overall victory. The world No. 6 won 80 percent (35/44) of the points behind his first throw, as he limited Tiafoe’s ability to attack freely on return.

Medvedev went ahead in Stadium 1 by cutting a stunning forehand pass off his toes at 5-5, 30/40. That earned him the lone break of an opening set in which his watertight groundstrokes proved too much for Tiafoe, who couldn’t find the consistency to avoid dropping his first set of the tournament.

When Medvedev then broke Tiafoe’s serve again in the opening game of the second set to go 5-3, Tiafoe’s hopes of reaching his first Masters 1000 title seemed over. After failing to convert three match points on Tiafoe’s serve, three consecutive breaks of service, including Tiafoe saving four more match points from 40/0 on Medvedev’s serve at 5–6, secured a tie-break.

Tiafoe, whose batted cross-court forehand in particular had aided his remarkable recovery, was once again able to pull off a slow start and turn 1/5 into 4/5 into the tie-break. However, Medvedev did not make a mistake with his eighth match point. He sent down an ace to seal his spot in the final and improve his ATP Head2Head series lead against the American to 5-0.

Despite narrowly missing his maiden Masters 1000 final, 25-year-old Tiafoe will return to his career high of No. 14 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday as a result of his run at Indian Wells.