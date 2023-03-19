Mason Cup remains in Mankato after Krajniks Heroics – Minnesota State University





Next game: versus TBA 3/23/2023 | To be determined Mar. 23 (Thou) / TBA in return for To be determined History MANKATO, Min. It took 57 minutes and 19 seconds for #12 Minnesota State to get on the lead, but 3:49 later the Mavericks Zach Krajnik scored the team’s third goal to send the Mavericks to the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament with a 3–2 victory at Northern Michigan in overtime to claim the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Mason Cup in front of a crowd of 4,805 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center. The two teams combined to create a number of scoring chances in the opening period, including a penalty kick with 4:04 in the frame by second-choice goaltender Andre Gantous Keenan Rancier returned. The second period was played tighter, but with 3:39 to play in the stanza, David Keefer of the Wildcats forced a turnover at the Maverick blue and quickly fed Alex Frye, who broke in on the left and his shot hit the left post and in the back of the net. MSU recorded six shot attempts after that goal, but only one was on the net in the closing minutes of the period and Northern Michigan took a 1–0 lead into the final period. Frye scored again, at 7:27 of the third period, when the puck bounced away from the Mavericks’ defenders in the neutral zone and he broke into the zone all by himself, pushing Rancier to the ice and moving to his forehand to try to hit the puck. places. in an open net. Minnesota State, after controlling much of the game during the first two periods, dominated the third period with a 37–15 lead on shot attempts, but the Wildcats continued to get into firing ranges and block shots as they recorded 27 of the game . 33 blocks by regulation. The hosts finally got on the scoreboard with 2:19 to play and an additional forward on the ice as a senior Andy Caroll took the puck in the high slot and went to freshmen Simon Tassie in the left circle. From there, Tassy passed the puck to the front of the net where junior Ondrej Pavel stood at the top of the crease waiting to tap the puck. Once again, the Mavericks got possession of the puck and were able to pull Rancier for an additional freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald hit home a loose puck with 56.7 seconds left on a goal in the mouth with junior Jake Livingston and senior Brendan Furry picking up assists to send the game into overtime. With momentum on their side, it took just 1:08 into overtime for MSU to win the CCHA title, again going into overtime after defeating Bemidji State in last season’s championship game in extra time. Krajnik charged through the slot and got the puck from senior Cade Borchardt on his forehand, turned to his backhand and fired a shot that passed through NMU goaltender Beni Halasz to send the MCHSEC into a frenzy. Both goalkeepers made some important saves in the game as Rancier increased his record to 18-9-1 on the season and 15-3-0 in 2023, stopping 21 of 23 shots while Halasz shot 30 of 33. Minnesota State is hosting a waiting party at Buffalo Wild Wings for the NCAA roster show, which will air live Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msumavericks.com/news/2023/3/18/mens-hockey-mason-cup-stays-in-mankato-after-krajniks-heroics.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related