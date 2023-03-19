Softball brings heat in Doubleheader Shutout Sweep at Fairfield





Next game: Yale 21-03-2023 | 14.00 hours ESPN+ March 21 (Tue) / 2 p.m Yale History FAIRFIELD, Conn. Marked by a combined 23 strikeouts and timely at bats, the Boston University softball team rolled to a doubleheader shutout sweep at Fairfield on Saturday afternoon. The Terriers (19-6) had their first 16 hits on the season and looked to seniors Allison Boaz (10-3) posts a career-high 10 strikeouts for a game-one 9-0 victory over the Stags (3-11). In the second game, BU scored two early points which proved to be enough for a 2-0 senior win Lizzy Avery (3-1) and freshmen Casey Ricard (SV) combined for 13 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout. On the offensive front, juniors Lauren Kelecher And Kayla Roncin scored four hits each in the DH, with Keleher collecting a pair of key doubles in addition to a solo homer. Junior Kate Prior and senior Caitlin Cooker both had three hits while juniors Lauren Net and sophomores Tysha Williams included two each. GAME 1: BU – 9, Fairfield – 0 HOW IT HAPPENED Keleher led off the day with a double and scored alongside Roncin (single) on Coker’s RBI single that led to a throwing error from the right to take a 2–0 lead.

After Boaz collected four strikeouts in the first two innings, Roncin led off the third with a triple to left and scored on Coker’s second RBI single to take the lead, 3–0.

The Stags broke up Boaz’s no-hit bid in the fourth inning with a two-out triple down the right field line, but she bounced back by getting a grounder to a graduate student. Nicole Amodio initial.

BU retired in the top of the seventh inning with six runs on hits.

As in the first inning, Keleher provided the spark with an extra single, this time to right for her first homer of the season.

Amodio followed Nett’s RBI single with a two-RBI single and scored on Pryor’s RBI triple to right.

sophomore Sidney Pecoraro earned her first career RBI single to right for the final run of the game.

Boaz finished the game with two more strikeouts for her fourth solo shutout of the year. GAME 2: BU – 2, Fairfield – 0 HOW IT HAPPENED After the Stags retired five consecutive Terriers, Nett doubled with two outs down the left field line and scored on Williams' RBI single to center.

Williams moved up to second on senior Audrey Sellers’ singled to left and scored the final run of the game on Keleher’s RBI double.

Avery struckout the side in the second and ended the third by earning another strikeout with a 4-6-3 ground-out double play.

Fairfield broke Avery’s no-hit bid with a lead-off single in the fifth and advanced the runner on a sacrifice bunt.

Avery claimed a strikeout in the next at bat and Nett made an impressive running catch in the opening right center with an outstretched glove to preserve the shutout.

Ricard entered the circle in the sixth and struckout all six Stags she faced to claim her first career save. DOUBLE HEADER NOTES The Terriers now have 11 shutouts in the season with their second DH shutout sweep after great pitching performances against Kent State and Georgia Tech on February 24.

With the addition of last week’s 2-0 victory over then-No. 12 Baylor, the pitching staff recorded double-digit strikeouts in three straight games for the first time since 2019.

Boaz tied for 10th all-time in the program record book with 37 career wins, and Keleher reached the same ranking with 70 career walks.

Keleher became the fourth Terrier to hit a homer this season, while Pryor became the sixth to hit a triple.

BU faced Fairfield for the first time since 2003 and extended its series lead to 15-3. NEXT ONE BU opens its 13-game home game on Tuesday (March 21) with a doubleheader starting at 2 PM against Yale.

The Terriers will face the Bulldogs for the first time since the 7-3 neutral win in 2016 and will host a game between the two programs for the first time since 1996.

