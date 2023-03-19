IPL 2023: Date and TV Schedule for T20 Cricket Tournament

The wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost over as fans gear up for another big season of short-form cricket.

There will be 10 franchises competing in the 2023 edition of the IPL which kicks off on March 31 in a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at one of the world’s largest stadiums in Ahmedabad.

This year’s tournament has returned to India, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 16th season of the IPL will be played over 52 days (ending May 21) in 12 venues, with more information on the final to be revealed at a later date.

Returning to a home and away format, all teams will play seven games each to compete for honours.

This is how you can view the IPL 2023.

How to watch the IPL 2023 tournament

Star Sports Network will show every match of the entire tournament on the TV.

If you want to stream the season on another device (computer, Ipad, Iphone), Joe cinema is the place to go.

Here’s how to watch the IPL 2023 in Australia.

How to stream the IPL 2023 tournament in Australia

You And Foxtel are the only outlets broadcasting live footage of the IPL 2023 in Australia.

Both services also offer on-demand coverage, allowing users to go back and catch up on the game.

However,Youis the only service that shows every game of the season, including the finals and the grand final.

Foxtel will be showing the IPL 2023 through its dedicated cricket channel (501) and theFoxtel appAndFoxtel now.

IPL 2023 full schedule