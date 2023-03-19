Connect with us

IPL 2023: Date and TV Schedule for T20 Cricket Tournament

The wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost over as fans gear up for another big season of short-form cricket.

There will be 10 franchises competing in the 2023 edition of the IPL which kicks off on March 31 in a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at one of the world’s largest stadiums in Ahmedabad.

This year’s tournament has returned to India, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 16th season of the IPL will be played over 52 days (ending May 21) in 12 venues, with more information on the final to be revealed at a later date.

Returning to a home and away format, all teams will play seven games each to compete for honours.

This is how you can view the IPL 2023.

How to watch the IPL 2023 tournament

Star Sports Network will show every match of the entire tournament on the TV.

If you want to stream the season on another device (computer, Ipad, Iphone), Joe cinema is the place to go.

Here’s how to watch the IPL 2023 in Australia.

How to stream the IPL 2023 tournament in Australia

You And Foxtel are the only outlets broadcasting live footage of the IPL 2023 in Australia.

Both services also offer on-demand coverage, allowing users to go back and catch up on the game.

However,Youis the only service that shows every game of the season, including the finals and the grand final.

Foxtel will be showing the IPL 2023 through its dedicated cricket channel (501) and theFoxtel appAndFoxtel now.

IPL 2023 full schedule

Dates Home team Visiting team Location Time (AEDT) Times (ACTUAL)
31/3/2023 Gujarat Titans Super kings of Chennai Ahmedabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
1/4/2023 punjab Knight Riders of Kolkata Mohali 9:00 am 3:30 pm
1/4/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Capitals of Delhi Lucknow 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
2/4/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 9:00 am 3:30 pm
2/4/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Bengaluru 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
3/4/2023 Chennai super kings Lucknow Supergiants Chennai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/4/2023 Capitals of Delhi Gujarat titans Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/4/2023 Rajasthan Royals Punjab kings Guwahati 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
6/4/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
7/4/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Sunrises Hyderabad Lucknow 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
8/4/2023 Rajasthan Royals Capitals of Delhi Guwahati 9:00 am 3:30 pm
8/4/2023 Mumbai Indians Chennai super kings Mumbai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
9/4/2023 Gujarat Titans Knight Riders of Kolkata Ahmedabad 9:00 am 3:30 pm
9/4/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Punjab kings Hyderabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4-10-2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Supergiants Bengaluru 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4-11-2023 Capitals of Delhi Mumbai Indians Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4-12-2023 Super kings of Chennai Rajasthan Royals Chennai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
13/4/2023 Punjab kings Gujarat titans Mohali 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
14/4/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Sunrises Hyderabad Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
15/4/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Capitals of Delhi Bengaluru 9:00 am 3:30 pm
15/4/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Punjab kings Lucknow 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
16/4/2023 Mumbai Indians Knight Riders of Kolkata Mumbai 9:00 am 3:30 pm
16/4/2023 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Gujarat 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
17/4/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Super kings of Chennai Bengaluru 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
18/4/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
19/4/2023 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Supergiants Jaipur 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
20/4/2023 Punjab kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 9:00 am 3:30 pm
20/4/2023 Capitals of Delhi Knight Riders of Kolkata Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/21/2023 Chennai Super King Sunrises Hyderabad Chennai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/22/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Gujarat titans Lucknow 9:00 am 3:30 pm
4/22/2023 Mumbai Indians Punjab kings Mumbai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
23/4/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 9:00 am 3:30 pm
23/4/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Super kings of Chennai Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
24/4/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Capitals of Delhi Hyderabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
25/4/2023 Gujarat titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/26/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Knight Riders of Kolkata Bengaluru 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
27/4/2023 Rajasthan Royals Chennai super kings Jaipur 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/28/2023 Punjab kings Lucknow Supergiants Mohali 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/29/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Gujarat Titans Kolkata 9:00 am 3:30 pm
4/29/2023 Capitals of Delhi Sunrises Hyderabad Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
30/4/2023 Chennai super kings Punjab kings Chennai 9:00 am 3:30 pm
30/4/2023 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5-1-2023 Lucknow Supergiants Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
2/5/2023 Gujarat titans Capitals of Delhi Ahmedabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
3/5/2023 Punjab kings Mumbai Indians Mohali 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
4/5/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Super kings of Chennai Lucknow 9:00 am 3:30 pm
4/5/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Knight Riders of Kolkata Hyderabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/5/2023 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5-6-2023 Chennai super kings Mumbai Indians Chennai 9:00 am 3:30 pm
5-6-2023 Capitals of Delhi Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
7/5/2023 Gujarat titans Lucknow Supergiants Ahmedabad 9:00 am 3:30 pm
7/5/2023 Rajasthan Royals Sunrises Hyderabad Jaipur 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
8/5/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Punjab kings Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
9/5/2023 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5-10-2023 Chennai Super Kings Capitals of Delhi Chennai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5-11-2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
12/5/2023 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Mumbai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
13/5/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Lucknow Supergiants Hyderabad 9:00 am 3:30 pm
13/5/2023 Capitals of Delhi Punjab kings Delhi 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
14/5/2023 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 9:00 am 3:30 pm
14/5/2023 Chennai super kings Knight Riders of Kolkata Chennai 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/15/2023 Gujarat titans Sunrises Hyderabad Ahmedabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/16/2023 Lucknow Supergiants Mumbai Indians Lucknow 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/17/2023 Punjab kings Capitals of Delhi Dharamshala 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/18/2023 Sunrises Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/19/2023 Punjab kings Capitals of Delhi Dharamshala 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/20/2023 Capitals of Delhi Chennai super kings Delhi 9:00 am 3:30 pm
5/20/2023 Knight Riders of Kolkata Lucknow Supergiants Kolkata 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm
5/21/2023 Mumbai Indians Sunrises Hyderabad Mumbai 9:00 am 3:30 pm
5/21/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 01:00 AM (+1) 7:30 pm

