IPL 2023: Date and TV Schedule for T20 Cricket Tournament

The wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) is almost over as fans gear up for another big season of short-form cricket.
There will be 10 franchises competing in the 2023 edition of the IPL which kicks off on March 31 in a match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at one of the world’s largest stadiums in Ahmedabad.
This year’s tournament has returned to India, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The 16th season of the IPL will be played over 52 days (ending May 21) in 12 venues, with more information on the final to be revealed at a later date.
Returning to a home and away format, all teams will play seven games each to compete for honours.
This is how you can view the IPL 2023.
How to watch the IPL 2023 tournament
Star Sports Network will show every match of the entire tournament on the TV.
If you want to stream the season on another device (computer, Ipad, Iphone), Joe cinema is the place to go.
Here’s how to watch the IPL 2023 in Australia.
How to stream the IPL 2023 tournament in Australia
You And Foxtel are the only outlets broadcasting live footage of the IPL 2023 in Australia.
Both services also offer on-demand coverage, allowing users to go back and catch up on the game.
However,Youis the only service that shows every game of the season, including the finals and the grand final.
Foxtel will be showing the IPL 2023 through its dedicated cricket channel (501) and theFoxtel appAndFoxtel now.
IPL 2023 full schedule
|Dates
|Home team
|Visiting team
|Location
|Time (AEDT)
|Times (ACTUAL)
|31/3/2023
|Gujarat Titans
|Super kings of Chennai
|Ahmedabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|1/4/2023
|punjab
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Mohali
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|1/4/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Capitals of Delhi
|Lucknow
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|2/4/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|2/4/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|3/4/2023
|Chennai super kings
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Chennai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/4/2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Gujarat titans
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/4/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab kings
|Guwahati
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|6/4/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|7/4/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|8/4/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Capitals of Delhi
|Guwahati
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|8/4/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai super kings
|Mumbai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|9/4/2023
|Gujarat Titans
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Ahmedabad
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|9/4/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Punjab kings
|Hyderabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4-10-2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Bengaluru
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4-11-2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4-12-2023
|Super kings of Chennai
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|13/4/2023
|Punjab kings
|Gujarat titans
|Mohali
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|14/4/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|15/4/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Capitals of Delhi
|Bengaluru
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|15/4/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Punjab kings
|Lucknow
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|16/4/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Mumbai
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|16/4/2023
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|17/4/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Super kings of Chennai
|Bengaluru
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|18/4/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|19/4/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Jaipur
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|20/4/2023
|Punjab kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|20/4/2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/21/2023
|Chennai Super King
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Chennai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/22/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Gujarat titans
|Lucknow
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|4/22/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab kings
|Mumbai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|23/4/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|23/4/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Super kings of Chennai
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|24/4/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Capitals of Delhi
|Hyderabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|25/4/2023
|Gujarat titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/26/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Bengaluru
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|27/4/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai super kings
|Jaipur
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/28/2023
|Punjab kings
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Mohali
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/29/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|4/29/2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|30/4/2023
|Chennai super kings
|Punjab kings
|Chennai
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|30/4/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5-1-2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|2/5/2023
|Gujarat titans
|Capitals of Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|3/5/2023
|Punjab kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mohali
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|4/5/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Super kings of Chennai
|Lucknow
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|4/5/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Hyderabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/5/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5-6-2023
|Chennai super kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|5-6-2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|7/5/2023
|Gujarat titans
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Ahmedabad
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|7/5/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|8/5/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Punjab kings
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|9/5/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5-10-2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Capitals of Delhi
|Chennai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5-11-2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|12/5/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|13/5/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Hyderabad
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|13/5/2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Punjab kings
|Delhi
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|14/5/2023
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|14/5/2023
|Chennai super kings
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Chennai
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/15/2023
|Gujarat titans
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/16/2023
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/17/2023
|Punjab kings
|Capitals of Delhi
|Dharamshala
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/18/2023
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/19/2023
|Punjab kings
|Capitals of Delhi
|Dharamshala
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/20/2023
|Capitals of Delhi
|Chennai super kings
|Delhi
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|5/20/2023
|Knight Riders of Kolkata
|Lucknow Supergiants
|Kolkata
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm
|5/21/2023
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrises Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|9:00 am
|3:30 pm
|5/21/2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|01:00 AM (+1)
|7:30 pm