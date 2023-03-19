Alabama freshman Tony Mitchell arrested for possession of marijuana





A freshman Alabama football player was arrested in Florida on drug charges on Wednesday. according to AL.com and a Facebook post from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Mitchell, a four-star defense attorney who was detained by police, was charged with possession of marijuana along with intent to sell and/or supply. Christophere Lewis, his passenger, faces the same charges and was additionally charged with carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm, according to the Holmes County Sheriffs Office.





Tony Mitchell, an incoming football player at Alabama, was arrested Wednesday. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office During the stop, deputies detected the smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle, the Holmes County Sheriffs Office wrote on its Facebook page. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell retrieved a bag of marijuana from the passenger’s floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up an additional substantial amount of marijuana, scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash. In the Facebook post, the Holmes County Sheriffs Office added photos of both Mitchell and Lewis, along with a photo of evidence obtained.





The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office revealed a photo of evidence found in the car Tony Mitchell was traveling in. Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Both were transported to the Holmes County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office social media post. Mitchell, who is listed on Crimson Tide’s roster for 2023, was listed as a four-star recruit on 247sports. He committed to Alabama in June 2022, but had received several other offers, including from Texas A&M and Auburn, two other schools Mitchell had attended, according to his recruiting page.





Alabama football has the top ranked recruiting group for the Class of 2023 with Tony Mitchell as a key member. Getty Images The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back attended Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and he was ranked the nation’s No. 123 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 9 safety, as well as the No. 12 prospect from Alabama in his class. According to 247sports, the Crimson Tide have the No. 1 recruiting class for the class of 2023, and according to AL.com, they begin spring training on Monday. Mitchell was reportedly one of Alabama’s commits who signed up in early January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/03/18/alabama-freshman-tony-mitchell-arrested-for-marijuana-possession/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related