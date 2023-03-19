UW-Stevens Points NCAA men’s ice hockey run ends in quarterfinals





Adrian, Michael.–No. No. 6-ranked University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point pushed No. 3-ranked Adrian College (Mich.) to overtime in an eventual 3-2 loss in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Mens Ice Hockey Championship at Arrington Ice Arena on March 18. The Pointers completed the 2022-23 campaign with a 20-6-4 record and claimed the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season and OBrien Cup titles. UW-Stevens Point made his seventh NCAA appearance in the last eight held. Each of the last three NCAA games went into overtime, with the Pointers winning the previous two. Against Adrian (24-4-2), the Bulldogs struck first with a goal at 4:48 of the first period. Later in the first period, the Pointers tied on the power play. Andrew Poulias tapped in a Dawson Sciarrino cross at 16:01. Mick Heneghan also got an assist on the game. It was Poulias’ 14th goal of the year, leveling the team leader. Adrian took the lead again in the second period with a power play goal of his own. Alessio Luciani fired his second goal of the match into the net. Once again, the Pointers responded to tie the game. At 6:42 of the second, Sciarrino jabbed a rebound past the Adrian netminder for the 2–2 tie. Fletcher Anderson and Nick Gonrowski added assists to the game. It was Sciarrino’s eighth goal of the season, with Anderson equalizing his team-leading 15th helper. Neither team scored in the third period, sending the game into overtime, familiar territory for the Pointers. But a pair of penalties gave Adrian a two-man lead. The Bulldogs scored the game-winner at 9:38 overtime on the 5-on-3 power play for the win. Ryan Wagner made 33 saves in net for the Pointers, Nic Tallarico made 38 saves in the win. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wiacsports.com/news/2023/3/18/uw-stevens-points-ncaa-mens-ice-hockey-run-ends-in-quarterfinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related