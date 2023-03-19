Bangladesh cricket team against Ireland in England in 2023

Sports
The Bangladesh cricket team will tour England in May 2023 to play three One Day International (ODI) matches against the Irish cricket team.[1][2] The ODI series will be part of the inaugural 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.[3][4] In March 2023, Cricket Ireland (CI) confirmed that all matches would be played at Chelmsford in England.[5] It was due to better weather in England than in Ireland and the chance of full matches being played to a result.[6]
Background[edit]
The Bangladesh team was scheduled to tour Ireland and England in May 2020 to play three ODIs and four Twenty20 International (T20I) matches,[7][8] with the T20I matches scheduled in England.[9] It would have been Ireland’s first time hosting a series in a neutral venue.[10]
Originally, the tour was scheduled to include a one-off Test match and three T20I matches.[11] However, the test match was canceled and another T20I match was added to the itinerary.[12] Cricket Ireland made the decision based on the lack of context for the one-off match and the costs associated with hosting it.[13] A planned home T20I series against Afghanistan was also canceled by Cricket Ireland.[14] Cricket Ireland confirmed the fixtures for the ODI series in December 2019.[15] In December 2019, Cricket Ireland explored the possibility of hosting the T20I matches in England.[16][17] In February 2020, it was confirmed that the T20Is will take place in England, along with the dates for the four matches.[18] The locations in England were confirmed the following month.[19][20] However, on March 21, 2020, the games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.[21][22]
In November 2021, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that they would play the three ODI matches in Ireland in May 2022, aiming to play the T20I matches sometime in 2023.[23] In March 2022, due to the impact of the pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to extend the closing date for the Cricket World Cup Super League from March 2023 to May 2023, allowing this series to take place.[24]
