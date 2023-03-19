3 Must-Country Recruits Visiting Michigan Football This Weekend

Michigan football is hosting some elite recruits this weekend. Here are three that the Wolverines must eventually land.

It’s not hyperbolic to call it a huge recruiting weekend for Michigan football as the Wolverines host some priority goals when it comes to the 2024 class.

It is not an official visiting weekend, but still important. Michigan football hosts Jadyn Davis and a number of other promising players.

They’re all important, but some goals are higher on the board than others, and here are three on campus this weekend that Michigan football must pass in the 2024 class.

5 star QB Jadyn Davis

I’m sure you’re shocked by this selection, but Davis is still the main overall goal for the Wolverines in the 2024 class. Michigan football has failed to bring in a top-100 quarterback in either of its past two leagues — making it even more significant in 2024.

Quality quarterbacks can be found in the transfer portal. However, it would be nice to have JJ McCarthy’s successor waiting in the wings. Ideally, that would be Davis, and if McCarthy decides to leave for the NFL draft after this season, he could have a shot at the job.

I’m sure Michigan would bring in a veteran, but Davis must like the situation, especially under head coach Jim Harbaugh. This will be his first extended visit to Kirk Campbell as quarterback coach, so that’s one last question to answer.

Still, there’s no question that Michigan needs to close with Davis, because you can only be the favorite for so long without a commitment.