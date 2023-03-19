What the NCAA men’s tournament could look like





The field for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament will be announced on ESPNU on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., and the results of Friday’s and Saturday’s conference tournaments determined which 16 teams will continue to play. Where those teams will play is determined by the tournament’s selection committee, but don’t expect many surprises. The Gophers, who lost 4-3 to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship, will be ranked No. 1, according to the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula the NCAA uses to populate the tournament field. Minnesota secured that status Friday night when No. 2 Quinnipiac lost in the ECAC semifinals. The Bobcats held onto the No. 2 spot, while Michigan led Denver into No. 3. The defending champion Pioneers will be the No. 4 overall. Joining Michigan as automatic qualifiers for winning their conference tournaments are Canisius (Atlantic Hockey), Minnesota State Mankato (CCHA), Colgate (ECAC), Boston University (Hockey East), and St. Cloud State (NCHC). The rest of the field will be filled by the highest ranked teams in the PairWise. When assigning teams to the four regional Fargo; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Manchester, NH the selection committee will try to keep the series as balanced as possible by using No. 1 vs. No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15, No. 3 vs. No. 14, etc. There are exceptions. First round matchups during the conference must be avoided, and the host of the region, if it makes it to the tournament field, must be placed in that region. Also, the committee may use attendance or travel reasons to move teams within their placement band (Nos. 1-4, Nos. 5-8, Nos. 9-12, and Nos. 13-16). This is what the bracket could look like with just the balanced approach and before eliminating any host or intraconference issues. Bracketology design, before changes Fargo 1. Gophers vs. 16. Canisius 8. Penn State vs 9. Ohio State Bridgeport, Conn. 2. Quinnipiac vs. 15. Colgate 7. Harvard vs. 10. Michigan Tech Allentown, Pa. 3. Michigan vs. 14. Merrimack 6. St Cloud State vs 11. Minnesota State Mankato Manchester, NH 4. Denver vs. 13. Cornell 5. Boston University vs. 12. West Michigan There are two problems with this bracket: *Penn State must be host in Allentown. * The match between Quinnipiac and Colgate of two ECAC teams must be abandoned. The Penn State problem can be solved by trading the Nittany Lions with St. Cloud State and moving the Huskies to Fargo. The Quinnipiac-Colgate problem can be solved by moving Merrimack to Bridgeport and Colgate to Allentown. Here’s a final projection of the bracket: Final Bracketology Projection Fargo (Thursday, Saturday) 1. Gophers vs 16. Canisius 6. St. Cloud State vs. 9. Ohio State Bridgeport, Connecticut (Friday, Sunday) 2. Quinnipiac vs 14. Merrimack 7. Harvard vs. 10. Michigan Tech Allentown, Pennsylvania (Friday, Sunday) 3. Michigan vs. 15. Colgate 8. Penn State vs 11. Minnesota State Mankato Manchester, NH (Thursday, Saturday) 4. Denver vs. 13. Cornell 5. Boston University vs. 12. West Michigan I expect the bracket to look like this when the NCAA announces the field, but the committee can always throw surprises.

