Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis





SINGAPORE The world’s first Home of Table Tennis (HoTT) could be based in Singapore, which the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has described as a shining example of what is possible as it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sport Singapore (SportSG ) on Sunday. The signing ceremony, which was attended by Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and top ITTF leaders, took place ahead of the men’s and women’s singles finals of the second edition of the Singapore Smash at the OCBC Arena. The MOU enables both parties to initiate discussions about setting up the HoTT. Envisioned as an international center of excellence, a HoTT in Singapore would focus its efforts on raising the profile of table tennis within the local community and creating avenues for athletes and coaches to enhance their capabilities through the knowledge and networks of ITTFs. Building on Singapore’s technological capabilities and talent, it can also be a test bed for innovative table tennis creations and digital solutions and contribute to the upliftment of the sport globally through programs to further increase community participation and spectator numbers. ITTF President Petra Sorling, the first female leader, said: This project is an important milestone for table tennis and a clear signal of our commitment to the continued growth and development of the sport around the world. As we strive to bring table tennis to new corners of the world and inspire the next generation of players and fans, Singapore serves as a shining example of what is possible. By partnering with SportSG to consider establishing a hub in Singapore, we are laying the groundwork for a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable future for our sport. We are excited to continue working closely with SportSG to bring this vision to life and create more opportunities for table tennis players and fans around the world. SportSG CEO (appointed) Alan Goh added: As a result, SportSG will work with the ITTF to chart new avenues and create more opportunities for the benefit of our local athletes, coaches, industry partners and others in our table tennis association. The HoTTs aim to expand the global footprint of sport and provide host cities with the opportunity to harness the power of sport to promote economic growth, social progress and international cooperation. The project started in 2019, but had to be shelved due to Covid-19. With the global pandemic largely under control, the ITTF is inviting global cities to apply and get on board, with Singapore identified as a potential candidate after successfully hosting several major World Table Tennis events, including the Singapore Smash. The ITTF will carefully consider each application and select the most appropriate host city for each headquarters, based on a range of factors including infrastructure, accessibility and local table tennis support, boxes that the Republic has mostly ticked. ITTF Chief Executive Steve Dainton said: This initiative is definitely a step forward in our efforts to grow and develop the sport of table tennis in Singapore and around the world, as we hope to inspire the next generation of table tennis players and fans. Since the opening of ITTF’s Asia-Pacific office in Singapore in 2011, we have seen table tennis grow in leaps and bounds in Singapore. We look forward to having more such hubs around the world.

