Sports
What Brian Kelly expects when LSU football returns from spring break
LSU is currently in the final days of spring break, but training will kick into high gear starting Monday and the Tigers spent the first few days working on what expectations will be for the next few weeks of critical development for this 2023 team .
Brian Kelly and the coaching staff spent the first two days of practice before spring break setting the tone for each individual player and building on the priorities that collectively make the Tigers a better football team than the one that left the field at the Citrus Bowl.
This included the early stages of implementation of the 12 new transfers and 12 early-enrolling freshmen in their respective job groups. During the early part of spring training, Kelly wants to make sure it’s ingrained in every player’s mind that talent alone doesn’t win national championships.
The Tigers have a lot of talent this off-season, but what will really put this group at the top in terms of development, chemistry, and finally into production later this fall is actually sharpening the qualities that will make each individual better. Kelly was pleased with the effort after the first day of spring training and now the team can start asking more pertinent questions related to the roster and depth chart.
“Then we start to start, okay, where are the matchups? Where should we develop someone as an important backup? Or what do we need to develop in more depth? Maybe where should we move a man? Kelly asked.
A huge difference between this year and last year is that there aren’t that many core pieces to pick up on the way LSU does things on a day-to-day basis. This time last year, everyone was in the same boat learning about the accountability aspect that Kelly has incorporated into the program.
There is sufficient basis that those values can be taught to the newcomers not only by the coaches, but also by the team leaders. How that relates to coming spring is that Kelly doesn’t have to spend as much time focusing on that aspect and instead the Tigers can start focusing on position fighting, players working well together and being part of the team that organizes. decisions that came much later in the 2022 off-season.
Additionally, what LSU is starting so late in the semester, from a practice standpoint, allows LSU to work longer hours without having to break the schedule.
“So it allows us to work longer hours with the team. Once you get into springball you can extend the hours and have more contact time. So it gives us more contact time with the team,” Kelly said. “Then you can extend the schedule, because you don’t have to count the days we have a break. We also have the Easter holidays where we don’t have to count days. So it just gives us the opportunity to spend more time on meeting and contact hours with our football team. So that’s kind of the tactic to spread it over a longer period of time.”
Having this period before spring really starts to heat up is important for this group to still be in the building with workouts while growing relationships between the new and returning talent. The first few days were a taste of things to come.
There will be plenty of opportunities for many players in multiple positions up for grabs in defense and along the attack line who are still very undecided.
