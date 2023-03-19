Lady Demons end nonconference with shutout win





Next game: at Incarnate Word 24-03-2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Mar. 24 (Friday) / 1 pm bee Incarnate Word History NATCHITOCHES Four Northwestern State players didn’t drop a set as the Lady Demons cruised to a 7-0 victory against Alcorn at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex on Saturday. Sofia Garcia ran out to a 6-0, 6-0 win against No. 4 Jamie Edwards, setting the tone for singles. At the top of the rotation, Tjasa Klevisar defeated Alcorn’s Tangia Riley-Codrington in straight sets 6–0, 6–1. In the second set, Klevisar took the lead 3-1 and rolled out from there. Ayu Ishibashi wasted no time making her presence felt in the contest for the No. 2 singles spot. After failing to play in doubles, she came out and made quick work of Aizat Zholdakayeva 6-1, 6-3. Mariella Minetti reached the win column with a win against Jamie Edwards, 6-2, 6-1. “It feels great to get back on the field and compete, I’ve missed it,” said Minetti. “Normally I always have nerves, but today I didn’t. I’m going to keep practicing hard as always.” Wise took the sweep with a 5-7, 7-5, 10-5 win against Mikaela Konstantinova in the No. 3 position. Wise challenged Konstantinova in the first set. She trailed in the second set, came back to equalize the set at 5-5 before forcing a third with a 7-5 win. She quickly took the lead in the super tiebreak and outlasted Konstantinova. Ubachs won at number 6 by default, but that doesn’t count towards her season total. The Braves played with only five players, meaning Alcorn had to give up singles No. 6 and doubles No. 3. “Doubles sets the tone for singles and we used that momentum and took it to singles, getting fast starts on all courts,” said head coach Jonas Brobeck . To start the day, NSU (8-5) secured the double point with a 6-1 victory over No. 1 with doubles Dorota Szczygielska And Renske Ubachs . Szczygielska and Ubachs are 10-3 in doubles, mainly on court 3. Paige Wise And Sophie Garcia were challenged at number 2 and went down 2-1 early before fighting back to a 4-3 lead. Wise and Garcia finished with a 6-3 win. The Lady Demons begin conference play on March 14 and 16, as they head to Texas for a pair of weekend games against Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tennis match results Northwestern state against Alcorn March 18, 2023, Natchitoches, La. NSU 7, Alcorn 0 SINGLE: 1. Tjasa Klevisar (NSU) def. Tangia Riley-Codrington (ASU) 6-0, 6-1 2. Ayu Ishibashi (NSU) def. Aizat Zholdakayeva (ASU) 6-1, 6-3 3. Paige Wise (NSU) def. Mikaela Konstantinova (ASU) 5-7, 7-5, 10-5 4. Sofia Garcia (NSU) def. Nicole Kells (ASU) 6-0, 6-0 5. Mariella Minetti (NSU) def. Jamie Edwards (ASU) 6-2, 6-1 6. Renske Ubachs (NSU) def. win by default Order of Finish: 4,5,1,2,3 DOUBLE: 1. Dorota Szczygielska / Renske Ubachs (NSU) def. Tangia Riley-Codrington/Aizat Zholdakayeva (ASU) 6-1 2. Paige Wise / Sofia Garcia (NSU) def. Jamie Edwards/Mikaela Konstantinova (ASU) 6-3 3. Mariella Minetti / Gig Kanaphuet (NSU) def. Nicole Kells/x (ASU) wins by default Order of Finish: 1.2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nsudemons.com/news/2023/3/18/lady-demon-tennis-lady-demons-finish-nonconference-with-shutout-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related