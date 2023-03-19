Sports
For the first time in over 30 years, Colgate was crowned ECAC Hockey Champion, beating Harvard 3-2 in the title game – College Hockey
LAKE PLACID, NY It took 33 grueling years, but Colgate finally returned to the pinnacle of ECAC Hockey on Saturday night, stopping Harvard 3-2 to claim its first Whitelaw Cup since 1990 and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Raiders quickly took a 2-0 lead thanks to brothers Colton and Alex Young and added the eventual game winner in the second period en route to victory.
It is the first conference title for head coach Don Vaughan, who led Colgate for 30 seasons.
Someone along the way said good things come to those who wait, Vaughan said. Well, it’s been 30 years for me, so I’m thrilled to be in this position with a championship that goes back to Colgate and our amazing fans.
Entering the ECAC Hockey Tournament as the No. 5 seed, the Raiders defeated Dartmouth in the opening round, then completed a sweep of No. 4 St. Lawrence in the quarterfinals before punching their ticket to the championship game with double overtime of the top-seeded Quinnipiac Friday.
The most important thing about having a plan and a process is getting the guys to accept that, Vaughan said. And our guys bought in all year round.
Unlike the semi-finals the day before, Saturday’s championship game got off to a hot start. On the power play, just over a minute into the game, Colgate forward Colton Young defeated Harvard goaltender Mitchell Gibson and shot a one-timer-high glove side.
When we came out, we wanted to put pressure on Harvard and get them to defend us, Colton Young said. I think (the goal) was huge for us, just confidence-wise, especially after we scored early last night.
Alex Young doubled the Raiders lead with seven minutes left in the period. A misplaced Crimson pass put Young up to a two-for-one where he drove to the net and pulled the puck back to face a sprawling Harvard defender and Gibson before shoving it into an open net.
The Crimson upped their game in the waning minutes, thanks in part to two Colgate penalties, but a stout Raiders defense dedicated to blocking shots and cutting passing lanes halted their offense until the second period.
A wrist shot from Harvard’s Henry Thrun on the blue line cut his team’s deficit to one early in the middle frame. But minutes later, Colgate junior Levi Glasman slammed the puck out of the air into the net with the odd one out to cut the Raiders’ lead to two.
Glasman’s count would prove fatal, as Harvard brought the game within one point late in the third period thanks to Matthew Coronato, but was unable to find the tying goal.
I’m proud of our boys, Crimson head coach Ted Donato said. They really persevered and stuck with it until the last buzzer. We had chances, but couldn’t find any behind the keeper. (It’s) disappointing, but certainly proud of the effort.
Colgate had five shots to Harvard’s 15 in the final frame as the Crimson attempted to get back into the game, but the play of the tournament’s most notable player, Raiders goalkeeper Carter Gylander, and blocked shots from above and below in the lineup sealed the win.
The Raiders had a total of 36 blocks in the game, a testament to their desire to come out on top.
I think that speaks to our desperation, said Colton Young. We knew in our heads that this is the game that defines our season (Harvard) won a championship last year, this was our tournament.
Both Colgate and Harvard advance to the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson as an overall bid as a result of their PairWise position. It is the first time the Raiders have competed in the big dance since 2014, where they lost to Ferris State in the opening round.
I remember in 2015 we were the last team to be out of the tournament that year, Vaughan said. I think Providence was the last team and we know what Providence did that year. It’s possible, it’s done. Focus on our first opponent and go from there.
ECAC Hockey All Tournament Team
Striker: Ross Mitton (Colgate)
Striker: Alex Young (Colgate)
Striker: Alex Laferriere (Harvard)
Defense: Henry Thrun (Harvard)
Defense: Zach Metsa (Quinnipiac)
Goaltender: Carter Gylander (Colgate)
MVP: Carter Gylander (Colgate)
