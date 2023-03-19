USA Major League Cricket hosts its first season draft in Houston | Cricket





A new era in American cricket will kick off Monday (Sunday CST) in Houston as six teams set to compete in this summer’s inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) will select their rosters for the historic competition. The very first draft will be held at the Space Center Houston, located in the NASA Johnson Space Center. Multiple Indian Premier League team owners have invested in or partnered with Major League Cricket teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders (Los Angeles), Chennai Super Kings (Texas) and Delhi Capitals (Seattle). USA Major League Cricket will host its inaugural season Cricket fans in India can watch the MLC concept on Sports18 1 live on television, with JioCinema as the digital home for the show. Fans will also be able to follow the draft live via a special show broadcast worldwide on the MLC Network YouTube channel and ESPN Cricinfo homepage. Pakistan’s A Sports TV will also broadcast the broadcast. Draft selections begin at 6:00 AM IST (7:30 PM CST), following an hour on the red carpet with photos and player interviews available starting at 4:45 AM IST (6:15 PM CST). Photos and video of the design will be available during and after the event via this link. Media wishing to attend the draft should email media@majorleaguecricket.com with names and media affiliation. Several MLC teams have unveiled their team names and logo ahead of the draft, along with high-level partnerships with some of the world’s leading cricketing entities. Soon the selected foreign star players will also be announced for each time. After a random order draw on March 13 at the Westin Oaks Houston for team representatives, the Seattle Orcas have the first pick for the Domestic Player Draft. The Washington Freedom comes in second, followed by the New York franchise, the San Francisco Unicorns, the Los Angeles Knight Riders, and the Texas MLC Team (to be named later). Teams will select nine domestic players to form the backbone of their roster. The draft is done in a snake order format, which means that the team that picks last in the first round gets the first pick in the second round. The draft lasts nine rounds. Trading picks is not allowed. Each team has three minutes to make their selections in rounds one through five and two minutes in rounds six through nine. The ninth round will consist of a rookie player selection (Under-23). If an U-23 player is selected by a team in rounds one through eight, that team must still select an U-23 player in the ninth round. Following the conclusion of the first half of the Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season, another round of the draft will take place in early July, allowing teams to select one additional player based on performance throughout the MiLC season. That player will be added to the full team roster. Two additional U-23 players serving in development roles for each side will also be selected to give young players more opportunities to work alongside some of the world’s top T20 cricketers and coaching staff. The league’s historic opening game will take place on July 13, 2023 at the newly constructed Major League Cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas. The 2023 season will feature 19 matches played over 18 days leading up to the first-ever MLC Championship Finals taking place on July 30, 2023. More information on the MLC schedule and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/usas-major-league-cricket-set-to-host-its-inaugural-season-draft-in-houston-101679220431720.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related