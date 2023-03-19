Analysis and Impact of Fantasy Football: Geno Smith’s Contract Extension





When Smith completed his deal, it also stabilized his fantasy football prospects for the 2023 season. In 2022, he was one of the top fantasy football waiver wire picks at quarterback as he finished in the top 5 at the position. Smith averaged 18.5 points per game. His 30 TD passes were fourth among NFL QBs. Once it became clear that Smith was reliable as a fantasy player, he was an excellent streaming option at QB, as many fantasy players needed that kind of approach at the position. In leagues with two quarterbacks and superflex, Smith emerged as a must-start QB2. In the high stakes Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC), I was able to draft Smith in the late rounds of a rookie/free agent draft and he became a regular starter. Smith was a great story in real life, but he also came through as a very deep sleeper in fantasy football in 2022. Selected advanced statistics backed up the superficial numbers that illustrated Smith’s respectable fantasy production. According to playerprofiler.com. Smith was ranked No. 3 in the NFL for “money throws,” which are passes that require exceptional skill or came into clutch situations. Being able to deliver that kind of play translates into quality fantasy output. Smith was ranked fifth in the league in deep ball completion percentage and third in deep ball accuracy. Those marks reinforce his fantasy vision in terms of connection to his excellent receiving tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for frequent major plays. For the first time in his career, Smith is teamed with the same offensive coordinator for three consecutive seasons. His familiarity with Shane Waldron’s system and schedules are another factor that re-brands him as a high-end fantasy starting option in 2023. Smith should be seen as a pretty safe bet who will approach or even improve on his 2022 fantasy production. In fantasy football experts’ consensus rankings at the start of the season at fantasypros.com, Smith has an average ranking of No. 14 as a quarterback. That’s a huge leap from the 2022 pre-season and confirms he’s in high-end QB2 territory by veteran fantasy analysts’ estimates. Such consensus rankings also endorse Smith as a top QB2 starting option in two-QB and superflex leagues, which have become increasingly popular among fantasy football players in recent years. Smith should now also get more attention in fantasy football formats where players from the previous season can be retained. In dynasty competitions, he is an absolutely essential player to hold in two-QB and superflex lineups and should be considered a trade target if you need QB help. In single-QB dynasty formats, Smith is a regular starting candidate and a top-notch QB2 roster option. Those playing in two-QB and superflex goalkeeper leagues should also consider Smith a top pick to keep for 2023. The comfort of Smith leading the Seahawks offense again in 2023 also bodes well for predicting continued fantasy success for the team’s other top players. Tyler Lockett finished last season as a fantasy WR13 in Point Per Reception formats with 237.3 points, and he averaged 14.8 points per game. He scored more than 15 fantasy points in four of his last five games in 2022. Lockett remains a top fantasy WR2 option for the 2023 season. He had nine TDs last year and Lockett caught eight TDs for the fifth consecutive season. He reached the 1,000 yards for the fourth season in a row, joining Steve Largent as the only second Seahawks player to accomplish the feat.

