USC Women’s Tennis Downs Ivy League opponents Dartmouth, Princeton





Women’s Tennis | March 18, 2023 The USC women’s tennis team recorded a pair of wins over Ivy League opponents on Saturday, March 18, defeating Dartmouth and Princeton at Marks Stadium. In the morning, USC beat Dartmouth 4-0 before later beating Princeton 4-2. With the wins, USC improves to 9-5. Against Dartmouth, USC jumped to an early 1-0 lead with a double point win after a 6-1 victory over Naomi Cheong And Snow Hans on court one and a 7-5 win from Eryn Cayetano And Emma Chaney on track two. Moving to singles action, Isabelle Lee grabbed the next point from the Trojan to beat Lexi Dewire 6-0, 6-1. No. 39 Cayetano secured the next point, beating Chidimma Okpara 6-0, 6-2 on center court to put the Trojans within one point of victory. McKenna Koenig took the dual for USC, defeating opponent Emily Zhou 6-1, 6-3 on court three. Charney, Natalie Rodiloso And Sloan Mora all led on their lanes when play was interrupted. With their victory over Dartmouth, the Trojans snapped a three-match losing streak as they attempted to fight without the presence of top singles players No. 4 Maddy Sieg and No. 61 Snow Hans . In the afternoon, USC adjusted their doubles lineup, but it was Princeton who emerged victorious with the doubles. Sloan Mora And Natalie Rodiloso just fell 6-3 to their Tiger opponents Naomi Cheong And Snow Hans who lost 6-4 to #33 Frayman/Joyce on center court. Trojan horses Natalie Rodiloso was the first to board the Trojans in the afternoon, beating Grace Joyce Senior #39 Eryn Cayetano earned her second singles win of the day with a 6-0, 6-2 win at court two, beating Leena Bennetto to put the Trojans ahead. Princeton’s No. 2 Daria Frayman hit back, beating #61 Snow Hans 6-0, 6-2 on the center court. The match was won on court four as Trojan Naomi Cheong Tiger defeated Zoe Howard in true Fight On fashion, fighting back from a first set loss to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Then the Trojans welcome Pac-12 Bay rivals Stanford and Cal this Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, March 25, the Women of Troy will celebrate former USC greats on Alumni Day at noon USC 4, PRINCETON 2

Saturday March 18 | Marks Tennis Stadium | Los Angeles, CA DOUBLE #33 Defeats Daria Frayman/Grace Joyce (Princeton). #24 Naomi Cheong / Snow Hans (USC) 6-4 #34 Maddy Sieg/ Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Maya Sung/Zoe Howard (Princeton) 6-2 Neha Velaga/Eva Elbaz (Princeton) defeated. Sloan Mora / Natalie Rodiloso (USC) 6-3 Princeton wins the double.

Order of finish: 3, 2, 1 SINGLE #2 Defeats Daria Frayman (Princeton). #61 Snow Hans (USC) 6-0, 6-2 #39 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Leena Bennetto (Princeton) 6-0, 6-2 Neha Velaga (Princeton) vs. Emma Chaney (USC) 7-5, 2-6, 4-3 UNF. Naomi Cheong (USC) def. Zoe Howard (Princeton) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2* McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Maya sung (Princeton) 6-3, 6-3 Natalie Rodiloso (USC) def. Grace Joyce (Princeton) 6-3, 6-1 Order of Finish: 6, 2, 1, 5, 4* USC 4, DARTMOUTH 0

Saturday March 18 | David X. Marks Tennis Stadium | Los Angeles, CA



DOUBLE 1. Naomi Cheong / Snow Hans (USC) def. Ashley Hess/Chidimma Okpara (DART) – 6-1

2. Eryn Cayetano / Emma Chaney (USC) def. Brooke Hess/Kaie Weber (DART) 7-5

3. Defeating Emily Zhou/Lexi Dewire (DART). Natalie Rodiloso / McKenna Koenig (USC) 6-4 USC wins the double.

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2 SINGLE #39 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Chidimma Okpara (DART) 6-0, 6-2 Emma Chaney (USC) v Ashley Hess (DART) 6-3, 4-2 UNF. McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Emily Zhou (DART) 6-1, 6-3* Natalie Rodiloso (USC) v. Kaie Weber (DART) 6-0, 5-3 UNF. Sloan Mora (USC) v Ujvala Jupalli (DART) 6-2, 4-2 UNF. Isabelle Lee (USC) def. Lexi Dewire (DART) 6-0, 6-1 Finishing Order: 6, 1, 3*

