Kiren Rijiju plays table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula in viral video. Watch





Union law minister Kiren Rijiju took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula. The clips have gone viral with over 44,000 views.

New Delhi ,

Kiren Rijiju plays table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula in viral video.

By Shubhi Mishra: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is quite an avid user of social media and regularly updates his followers. On Saturday, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh took to Instagram to share a pretty interesting video. In the clip, he can be seen playing table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula. And it’s obviously gone viral online. The now viral video shows Kiren Rijiju playing a game of table tennis with 24-year-old national champion Sreeja Akula. The duo was quite absorbed in their game and Rijiju also provided Akula with some stiff competition. “After a long time, I once managed to play table tennis shots with the defending Indian women’s table tennis champion Sreeja Akula,” Rijiju wrote in the caption while sharing the video. Watch the viral video here: The video was viewed more than 44,000 times after being shared online. Instagram users reacted quickly to the clip. “This should be the nature of every political leader and serve people by being active and interacting with people. Hats off,” one user wrote. Another user commented, “You are a natural, sir.” See the comments here: Rijiju also shared a photo with Sreeja Akula and wrote: “My best wishes to Commonwealth Gold medalist and defending National Women’s Table Tennis Champion @sreejaakula31 in her efforts to bring more glory to India. Our players are training extremely hard and are fully committed to perform better for the country!” See the image here: Kiren Rijiju is the Union’s Minister of Law and Justice. Published on: March 19, 2023

