Earn five year-end awards as GEC announces Postseason Honors





PHILADELPHIA After capturing its second consecutive GEC Championship and Regular Season titles, the University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team took home four major awards announced by the conference at the end of Saturday night’s meeting in Williamsburg, Virginia. Senior McCaleigh Marr was named GEC Co-Specialist of the Year, freshman Marisa Lassiter earned GEC Newcomer of the Year honors while head coach Kristen Becker was named GEC Coach of the Year and Assistant Coaches Casey Rohrbaugh And Cassie Hageman were both named GEC Assistant Coach of the Year. Marr had an incredible final season for the Red and Blue in 2023, riding the momentum after qualifying for an NCAA Regional in 2022. She was a stalwart force on both uneven bars and balance beam for the Quakers, earning First-team All-GEC awards for both events. Marr’s national qualifying score (NQS) of 9.850 on bars was the highest score for any event for a Penn gymnast of the year, earning a team season-high on the routine with a 9.900 in Maryland. On beam, Marr shared a season highlight with her sister Campbell Marr at Temple with a 9,950. That was the third time in her career that she achieved that mark. After being named one of the top freshmen in the country going into the season by College Gym News, Lassiter certainly lived up to the hype, becoming one of Penn’s most consistent scorers all season. She earned a team-high three All-GEC honors, including two first-team laurels on vault and floor. Lassiter finished the 2023 regular season with an NQS of 9,785. She recorded scores of 9.800 or higher five times with a season-high 9.825 at Cornell on February 5. high 9.875 in Penn’s quad meet at The Palestra on Feb. 12. Her season-high 9.800 on bars in the regular season finale at Rutgers led the team. Kristen Becker has had a decent start to her coaching career at her alma mater, being named GEC Coach of the Year for the first time after leading the Quakers to their second straight GEC season and championship team title. Under Becker’s leadership, Penn went 11-15 overall with a 7-2 record in regular season GEC encounters along with a 5-1 Ivy record. The Quakers posted a best league and regular season schedule record NQS of 195,015 to earn the regular season crown and were the highest ranked GEC team in the Road To Nationals poll, ranking #51. In addition, assistant trainers Casey Rohrbaugh And Cassie Hageman were named GEC Assistant Coaches of the Year for their outstanding contributions to the program. Rohrbaugh taught two gymnasts new jumps during the COVID year, one of them Campbell Marr , tied Penn’s vault record with a 9.900, a routine she last debuted earlier in the season. Under Hageman’s leadership, the Quakers set a new school record of 49,475 in Temple, two different gymnasts recording scores of 9,950. Administratively, both Rohrbaugh and Hageman brought great balance to the team with Cassie’s planning and organizational skills and Casey’s work on the team’s social media accounts, which has a following of nearly 20,000 followers. #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/3/19/womens-gymnastics-five-earn-year-end-awards-as-gec-announces-postseason-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related