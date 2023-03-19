Watch: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju plays table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula





First print: March 19, 2023 7:56 AM IST In the video, the two seem to be enjoying the game. “After a long time, I once managed to play table tennis shots with the defending Indian women’s table tennis champion Written by Northeast Live DigitalDesk SCREENGRAB OF VIDEO TWEET BY UNION LAW MINISTER KIREN RIJIJU Secretary of State Kiren Rijiju, known for his role as an inspiration among citizens in promoting sports and setting fitness goals, has shared a video of himself playing table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula. In the video, the two seem to be enjoying the game. “After a long time, I once managed to play table tennis shots with the defending Indian women’s table tennis champion Sreeja Akula,” the Union minister stated in his post. Kiren Rijiju tweeted on his own post saying “Edited the video to show only those pictures I won @SreejaAkula31” while replying to Sreeja Akula who had tweeted “It was an honor playing table tennis with you sir !” Since the post was shared, many social media users have commented on the post. “Wow sir what’s going on,” said one user. “@KirenRijiju Sir, you have fought Sreeja Akula @SreejaAkula31 hard. No less than a champion. Indeed an inspiration for the aspiring generations”, said one user. “Sir, you seem to be a defending champion,” another person commented. “You have a strong backhand,” said another user. “Incredible skill sir and also fitness,” said one user. Women’s table tennis national champion Sreeja Akula won a Commonwealth Games gold for her country in the mixed doubles in Birmingham last year with Indian legend Sharath Kamal at her side. AKula won her first national title last April at the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in Shillong. Source: NDTV COMMENTS

