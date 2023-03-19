Softball wins Doubleheader, past UC Santa Barbara to win series

Next game: at CSUN 24-03-2023 | 12:00 a.m. HT Mar. 24 (Fri) / 12:00 PMHT bee CSUN History

HONOLULUThe University of Hawai’i softball team (19-10, 2-1 BW) swept the end of the series on Saturday’s doubleheader to win its first Big West series of the season against UC Santa Barbara (14-10, 1 -2 BW), 2- 1. In the first game of the day, the Rainbow Wahine came from behind to erase an early four-point deficit, beating the Gauchos 9-1 in the final three innings for a 9-5 win that tied the series 1-1. In Game 2, Brianna Lopea and the ‘Bows shutout UCSB 5-0 to seal the sweep on Saturday afternoon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. UH’s offensive power surge was highlighted by a combination of five home runs in the two games.

DH Game 1: Hawaii 9, UC Santa Barbara 5

Hawai’i came back from four points down to tie the series with a 9-5 victory over UCSB to open Saturday’s doubleheader. Seven of UH’s nine runs were fueled by home runs by Clinical Office Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin, and Chloe Borges .

UH pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua started and ended the game with a short outing by reliever Millie Fidge. Campbell-Pua gave up four runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings. Fidge allowed a run on two hits and failed to record an out.

Hawaiʻi found themselves down quickly as UCSB started fire, scoring three runs on five hits to start the game.

In the bottom of the third, the Rainbow Wahine tried to rally by loading the bases with two outs, but a flyout to shallow left ended the rally.

In the next half inning, Bella Fuentes led off the fourth inning with a solo homer to left to extend the Gauchos’ lead to 4-0.

Hawai’i rallied with two outs and exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to jump into the lead, 5-4. With two outs and two runners up, Xiao Gin hit a runner to shallow center that went in and out of the centerfielder’s glove on an error that led to Cira Bartolotti scoring from third place. Clinical Office then tied the score with a three-run home run to center to make it 4-4. It was Keliinoi’s third homer of the season and seventh of her career. UHs Isabella Martinez then boomed an RBI single up the middle to score Nakamura from second down and take the lead, 5-4.

UH’s Fidge entered the game to pitch in the fifth, but Ashley Donaldson led the inning with a solo home run to tie the score at 5-5. After another UCSB single, Campbell-Pua returned to the circle and went the rest of the game.

UCSB reliever Ilona Sullivan got the final out in the fourth. But couldn’t get out of the fifth, as the ‘Bows broke the tie with a pair of two-run home runs off Sullivan, which led to the Gauchos’ starter Malaya Johnson re-entering the game and ending the game. For UH, Rachel Sabourin shot down an opposing field “Bueler Bomb” to drive into Bethea. It was her sixth home run of the year. After Bartolotti walked, Chloe Borges hit a line drive home run over the left-centerfield fence for her second round-tripper of the weekend and third of her career.

B5-Borges keeps things going in the B5th with a line drive 2-run HOME RUN!

In the sixth inning, UCSB loaded the bases with one out, but Campbell-Pua got a full-count, strikeout, and then a foul pop-out to Bethea initially to thwart the Gaucho rally.

Johnson van de Gauchos went 5-2/3 innings and gave up five runs on nine hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Sullivan gave up four runs on three hits with three walks and was able to record an out.

DH Game 2: Hawaii 5, UC Santa Barbara 0

The series finale was a pitching duel for the first five innings with UHs Brianna Lopez and Camryn Snyder of UCSB. Lopez fired a complete game, three-hit shutout to improve to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. She walked four batters, but struckout seven batters, including three of the last four outs.

Offensively, UH’s power surge continued into the series finale, with all four of their hits going for extra bases – a Keliinoi double, a triple from Close Yamamoto and home runs by Martinez and Bartolotti.

In the third, with runners on first and second and two outs, UH’s Keliinoi ripped a double into the hole in right centerfield to drive in Bartolotti from second and give UH an early 1–0 lead.

Bartolotti launched a solo home run to field the fifth and put UH ahead 2-0. It was her second home run of the season and third of her career.

The Gauchos loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth, but Lopez’s fifth strike out of the game ended the rally.

R6-The Gauchos load the bases with 2 outs. But Lopez’s 5th strikeout ends the rally!

In the bottom of the sixth, UH extended UH’s lead to 5-0 when Martinez hit a 3-run home run to drive in both Nakamura and Borges. For Martinez, it was her fourth home run of the season and career.

B6-Martinez launches a 3-run to left-center to score Nakamura and Borges! Still no out in B6.

UCSB’s Snyder allowed five runs on four hits in over five innings pitched. She had three walks and three strikeouts. Ava Bradford pitched the last inning.

Hawai’i now heads off to take on CSUN in a three-game Big West series. The series kicks off with a single game on Friday, March 24 at 12:00 HT, followed by a Saturday doubleheader on March 25. The first service for the DH is at 10:00 AM HT.

